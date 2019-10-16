First Republic revenues, income rise year over year

San Francisco-based First Republic Bank (FRC), which has North Bay branches, saw growth in revenue and net income in its third quarter results posted Tuesday.

First republic posted revenues of $837.2 million, up 8.9% year-over year while net income jumped to $234.8 million, up 10.0% over the same period.

During an earnings call Tuesday Chairman CEO and Founder of First Republic Jim Herbert highlighted growth areas for the bank.

“Total loans outstanding were up more than 19% year-over-year. Also year-over-year total deposits have grown 15% and wealth and management assets are up more than 7%” Herbert said.

Each area of loans, deposits, and wealth management assets saw growth during the company’s second quarter report earlier this year.

In a press release the bank singled out its loan origination as clocking in at “$11.1 billion, our strongest quarter ever.” Loans, excluding loans held for sale, totaled $86.3 billion at the end of the third quarter. That number was $82.2 billion as of June 30.

Year-over-year the bank saw deposits of $85.7 billion. At September 30, checking accounts totaled 58.5% of deposits for the bank.

Wealth management assets totaled were $140.2 billion, with revenues at $114.8 million, up 4.7% year-over-year.

The bank declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of $0.19 per share of common stock, which is payable on November 14, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 31, 2019.