First Republic revenues, income rise year over year

CHASE DIFELICIANTONIO
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
October 15, 2019, 5:17PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

San Francisco-based First Republic Bank (FRC), which has North Bay branches, saw growth in revenue and net income in its third quarter results posted Tuesday.

First republic posted revenues of $837.2 million, up 8.9% year-over year while net income jumped to $234.8 million, up 10.0% over the same period.

During an earnings call Tuesday Chairman CEO and Founder of First Republic Jim Herbert highlighted growth areas for the bank.

“Total loans outstanding were up more than 19% year-over-year. Also year-over-year total deposits have grown 15% and wealth and management assets are up more than 7%” Herbert said.

Each area of loans, deposits, and wealth management assets saw growth during the company’s second quarter report earlier this year.

In a press release the bank singled out its loan origination as clocking in at “$11.1 billion, our strongest quarter ever.” Loans, excluding loans held for sale, totaled $86.3 billion at the end of the third quarter. That number was $82.2 billion as of June 30.

Year-over-year the bank saw deposits of $85.7 billion. At September 30, checking accounts totaled 58.5% of deposits for the bank.

Wealth management assets totaled were $140.2 billion, with revenues at $114.8 million, up 4.7% year-over-year.

The bank declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of $0.19 per share of common stock, which is payable on November 14, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 31, 2019.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine