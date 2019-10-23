Santa Rosa's Exchange Bank says investment in online banking led to 7% earnings slip in first 9 months

Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) on Wednesday reported a 2% year-over-year decline in third-quarter earnings, attributed largely to the costs of rolling out new online and banking systems.

Net income for the third quarter was $9.35 million, up 4% from $9.0 million in the second quarter but down from $9.53 million in the third quarter of last year, the bank said. Earnings in the first nine months of this year were down 7% from a year before, to $27.4 million.

Exchange Bank pointed to $800,000 in recent investments in modern banking technology as weighing on quarterly results.

“(N)et income for the third quarter of 2019 would have increased to approximately $9.93 million — an increase of 4% over the similar quarter in 2018,” the announcement said.

And the earnings pace so far this year would have been in positive territory were it not for a one-time gain of $3.25 million on the sale of real estate in 2018 and $1.3 million spent all together this year on the digital conversion, according to the bank.

“Our third quarter performance was very good and the Bank’s core business remains strong,” said Gary Hartwick, president and CEO of Exchange Bank, in the earnings announcement. “Our increased net interest margin, outstanding loan growth of almost $82 million and excellent credit quality are key indicators of the Bank’s stability and performance.”

The bank’s third quarter was fueled by growth in net interest income, which increased by 3.5%, to $24.93 million during the third quarter from $23.74 million a year before.

“Contributing to the positive trend in net interest income was growth in the loan portfolio,” the bank said.

The bank’s net interest income increased from $69.2 million during the first nine months of last year to about $73 million during the same period this year.

The loan portfolio increased 5.6% over the year, to $1.54 billion.

Echoing a trend reported in its second quarter results this year, the bank’s deposits declined 2.6% to $2.295 billion as of Sept. 30 from $2.357 billion a year earlier. That change is attributed to 2017 wildfire victims’ continued withdrawal of insurance payments they had placed with the bank.