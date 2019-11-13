How your business can thrive under California's 2019 tax rules

The Business Journal surveyed accountants serving the San Francisco North Bay about key concerns for local businesses, including relevant tax law changes, the best tax strategies for business and top advice they give all their clients.

The following professionals are featured alphabetically.

Michelle Crosbie

Director of tax

BPM LLP

How has recent legislation (Assembly Bill 91 and AB 147) changed how you advise clients ?

One of the most significant changes in the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017 was the ability for small businesses to use the cash method of accounting if their annual average gross receipts over a three-year period were less than $25 million.

It was difficult to navigate this change for small businesses early in 2019 for the 2018 tax year because California did not conform. With the enactment of AB 91 and California’s decision to conform to the gross receipts test of $25 million it made the discussions and preparation process much easier for preparers and clients.

AB 91 had other California tax provisions, but for my clients, the change to the cash method of accounting has become the first item discussed with all clients if they are under the $25 million in gross receipts.

Since most of my clients are located in California, AB 147 hasn’t been a big area of discussion or concern.

However, I’m glad they raised the economic nexus threshold to $500,000 in cumulative sales of tangible personal property for sales tax reporting, instead of the old rule, which was $100,000 or 200 transactions. There are many companies that may have more than 200 transactions, but will be less than the required threshold amounts. I think the change in AB 147 is more consistent with the income tax rules and will be easier to understand and implement.

What is a piece of advice you give to all of your clients?

Please call before you make any major individual or business decision that could impact your tax liability. It’s much easier to plan for the possible tax implications than it is to deal with an unforeseen income tax bill.

What is the biggest tax advantage most company clients can take advantage of right now?

Beginning in 2018, the ability for small business to switch from the accrual method of accounting to cash method of accounting is one of the biggest tax advantages.

The change in accounting method will be a one-time benefit and most likely eliminate any tax liabilities for the current year. It may expand into a second year, but from then on, accounting for the income on a cash basis will be comparable to computations on an accrual basis, unless there are some large cash transactions right at the end of the year.

For small businesses with large inventory balances, such as wineries, the switch to cash basis allows the company to write off all indirect costs capitalized to inventory, and only capitalize direct purchases and supplies. The large change in the inventory balance accounts for the large one-time tax benefit.