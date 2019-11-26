Exchange Bank declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share

On Nov. 19, Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 29.

Payable Dec. 13, the dividend is an increase of $.05 over the prior quarter’s dividend of $1.10 per share, according to a statement from the bank, which added, “The dividend has increased from $1.00 per share during the similar quarter ending Dec. 31, 2018, an increase of 15%.”

According to Exchange Bank, 50.44% of the dividend goes to the Doyle Trust, which funds the Doyle Scholarships at the Santa Rosa Junior College.