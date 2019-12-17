North Bay professionals news from RBC Wealth Management, Wayfarer winery, WSI Smart Marketing and more

RBC Wealth Management has added a second team to its newly formed Marin County branch, which opened in September.

The Kelly, Brown & Reilly Wealth Management Group is composed of financial advisers Stuart Reilly, CRPC, senior vice president, who has 33 years of industry experience; Clifton Kelly, vice president, 35 years; and Terri Brown, CFP,vice president, 26 years.

The team oversees approximately $300 million in assets and comes to RBC from Merrill Lynch. The Marin County branch is one of seven RBC offices in Northern California.

Joe Hunter has been appointed national sales manager for Wayfarer Vineyard wines in Sonoma County.

Hunter joined the Pahlmeyer family in 2014 as the company’s western division sales manager for the U.S. and Canada after 24 years in wholesale distribution with Admiralty Beverage and Young’s Columbia Distributing in Oregon, according to the announcement.

Natalie Joy Hurley will continue to work with the Pahlmeyer family and Hunter as Wayfarer Vineyard key account manager for the U.S. Hurley joined Pahlmeyer in 2017 from Young’s Market Company, where she was a key account manager in San Francisco.

The Pahlmeyer family sold the Pahlmeyer and Jayson by Pahlmeyer brands to E. & J. Gallo in November but continues to make, market and sell Wayfarer.

WSI Smart Marketing’s director of production, Judy Kelly, has won an Internet Advertising Competition award for her work on Humanity Home & Cabinetry’s website.

RE/Max Gold announced that agent Omar Easley is the latest addition of the growing real estate franchise, joining the American Canyon office.

Easley has more than two years of local real estate and specializes in first-time buyers.

Brian Morris has been hired as ranch operations and shop mechanic by family-owned estate winery Balletto Vineyards, located in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley appellation.

Morris, a Northern California native, has an extensive background in farm equipment repair. He formerly owned his own vineyard equipment business.

Omar Carrera, CEO of the Canal Alliance in San Rafael, has received the Hispanic Business Professional of the Year Award from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Marin.

Others honored include San Rafael attorney Catalina Lozano, who received the Hector Cortes Community Service Award, and Pia Mize, a bilingual provider relations liaison for Hospice by the Bay in Larkspur, received the Outstanding Business Diversity Award.

Lozano is a professor at the University of California Hastings College of Law and the past president of the Association of Latino Marin Attorneys.

Tina Rivera, administrative services director for finance operations at the county of Sonoma, was accepted as the 11th board member of Santa Rosa-based Community First Credit Union.

Board members are unpaid volunteers. They are elected by other members at its annual meeting in April. Rivera was appointed to fill a vacancy, and will be up for election in April 2020.

Mario A. Perez will become the new vice president for advancement at Sonoma State University, effective Feb. 10, 2020.

Perez is currently associate vice president of advancement at Los Angeles State University. His more than 25 years of experience in the higher education and corporate sectors includes six years on that institution’s development leadership team, according to the SSU announcement.

Before that, he was director of development and corporate relations for University of La Verne then senior director of development. He also was assistant director of public relations for the Oakland Raiders in the 1990s.

Perez holds a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations and a Doctor of Education in organizational leadership and management from University of La Verne.