How these 18 North Bay companies are trying to improve employee health

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 8, 2020, 12:15PM
North Bay's healthiest companies of 2019

BPM (8 time winner)

Exchange Bank (8 time winner)

Ghilotti Bros. (8 time winner)

Kaiser Permanente Marin-Sonoma (8 time winner)

Parkpoint Health Clubs — Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Healdsburg (4 time winner)

Petaluma Health Care District (6 time winner)

Petaluma Health Center (7 time winner)

Redwood Credit Union (3 time winner)

Redwood Empire Schools Insurance Group (7 time winner)

Silver Oak Cellars (2 time winner)

W. Bradley Electric (9 time winner)

Workrite Ergonomics (6 time winner)

You come to work and your Monday mid-morning routine is thankfully broken up by a 20-minute yoga session in the conference room. Or at the end of the day, there’s a class at your local gym, the cost of which is footed each month by your employer.

These are among some of the policies and practices put into place by area businesses. They are among the healthiest company honorees for 2019, selected after completing a Business Journal survey describing what they do to help their employees reach their healthy lifestyle goals.

BPM

Employees at BP engage with each other, are more engaged with their work and careers, and create an esprit de corp culture in the workplace. Additionally, we have seen the biometric areas remain in a healthy range or decrease in indicators year over year.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

  • Promotes walking or biking to/from work
  • Offers healthy food choices in vending machines
  • Company wellness committee or lead employee on health
  • Offers employees subsidized gym memberships Promotes walking or biking to/from work

CALISTOGA HOT SPRINGS

We recognize the rising cost in health care and workers compensation unduly effect the overall performance of a business. Taking care of our employees and providing Health Fitness and emotional activities helps promote a work environment that supports staff….

Some of its healthiest practices are:

  • Promotes individual or group activities, like yoga
  • Free employee access to fitness center and training staff
  • Company wellness committee or lead employee on health
  • Allows flex time schedules so employees can exercise

EXCHANGE BANK

Collectively, our new wellness events, combined with our tried and true wellness activities, have helped us control rising insurance premiums, reduce time away from work, and demonstrate our commitment to the health and well-being of our employees.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

  • Offers flex time schedules so employees can exercise
  • Company wellness committee or lead employee on health
  • Offers fitness trackers or other devices to employees

GHILOTTI BROS. INC.

We provide our employees fruit...we also have posters and text messages encouraging them to eat fruits and vegetables as well as to continue to make healthy choices.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

  • Onsite health programs, such as walking groups
  • Healthy food choices in vending machines
  • Company wellness committee or lead employee on health
  • Allows flex time schedules so employees can exercise

KAISER PERMANENTE MARIN-SONOMA

Our Live Well Be Well program continues to grow both in terms of the number of employees participating and the types of services we offer, from Body Blast classes to Mindfulness drop-in groups to wellness massages.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

  • Have a policy to limit “unhealthy” food at meetings, parties
  • Healthy food choices in vending machines
  • Evaluate managers on wellness goals of the organization
  • Offers employees subsidized gym memberships

NOVA GROUP

Nova believes that the health and well-being of our employees is critical to the health of our broader business. By helping our employees stay healthy, we have an opportunity to maximize employee productivity and control rising benefit costs.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

  • Promotes walking or biking to/from work
  • Subsidizes membership to gym or other fitness programs
  • Company wellness committee or lead employee on health
  • Allows flex time schedules so employees can exercise

PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE

Employees spend a large fraction of their day at work. As part of its mission, PUC believes in a healthy lifestyle that enables employees to live their best, fulfilling lives, and have the energy to go and serve others in their personal lives and at work.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

  • Promotes walking or biking to/from work
  • Healthy food choices in vending machines
  • Company wellness committee or lead employee on health
  • Allows flex time schedules so employees can exercise

PARKPOINT HEALTH CLUBS — SANTA ROSA, SONOMA, HEALDSBURG

As a result of helping them get healthy, our employees are more engaged, motivated and positive in their interactions with each other and our members.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

  • Allows flex time schedules so employees can exercise
  • Onsite health promotion programs, such as walking groups
  • Company wellness committee or lead employee on health
  • Offers fitness trackers or other devices to help employees

PETALUMA HEALTH CARE DISTRICT

Our vision to create a healthier community may begin with modeling healthy food and activity choices in our workplace, but our broader goal is to create a community of resilience.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

  • Have a policy to limit “unhealthy” food at meetings, parties
  • Evaluate managers on wellness goals of the organization
  • Promotes walking or biking to/from work
REDWOOD CREDIT UNION

We feel that wellness plays a key role in helping our employees create work/life balance, fosters teamwork and comradery with coworkers, enables employees to become healthy role models for their family and friends, and live more productive lives.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

  • Promotes walking or biking to/from work
  • Offers onsite programs, such as walking groups or lunchtime speakers
  • Allows flex time schedules so employees can exercise
  • Healthy food choices in the vending machines

REDWOOD EMPIRE SCHOOLS’ INSURANCE GROUP (RESIG)

RESIG strives to provide a healthy culture for our organization and to promote it to our member districts by setting the example. Show, don’t tell. It’s important that our employees consider it part of our culture and not an afterthought.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

  • Evaluates managers on wellness goals of the organization
  • Have a policy to limit “unhealthy” food at meetings, parties
  • Company wellness committee or lead employee on health

SILVER OAK CELLARS

We do many healthy messages including importance of drinking water, reducing sugar, information on breast cancer, mental health resources, onsite gyms, group challenges, and wellness fairs.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

  • Promotes walking or biking to/from work
  • Healthy food choices in vending machines
  • Holds onsite health promotion programs, such as lunchtime speakers
  • Provides opportunities for physical activity or promotes exercise messages

SOMO VILLAGE

We believe that healthy employees are happy and productive employees and we want to provide the tools and resources to allow employees easy access to these things.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

  • Provides healthy eating messages and/or community resources information
  • Promotes walking or biking to/from work
  • Allows flex time schedules so employees can exercise
  • Offers onsite health promotion programs, such as walking groups

SONOMA COUNTY FAMILY YMCA

We know our staff are our greatest asset and that the Y is only as strong and healthy as its workforce, that is why promoting healthy living is at the core of our mission and focus.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

  • Has a written policy supporting employee physical activity
  • Healthy food choices in vending machines
  • Has a wellness committee or lead employee to oversee the wellness efforts
  • Allows flex time schedules so employees can exercise

ST. JOSEPH HEALTH

Every employee is dealing with different health challenges or practicing various health habits at different times of their life, so we respect that by offering a variety of options to meet our employees where they are at and to plant seeds.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

  • Has a written policy supporting employee physical activity
  • Offers fitness trackers or other devices to help employees
  • Healthy food choices in vending machines
  • Promotes individual or group physical activity, such as walking

SUTTER SOLANO COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER

Our results vary teammate to teammate based on our diverse journeys, but overall we see happier, healthier, engaged and empowered teammates working towards living a healthy and happy life.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

  • Has a wellness committee or lead employee to oversee the wellness efforts
  • Subsidizes membership to gym or other fitness programs
  • Promotes individual or group physical activity, such as walking
  • Offers healthy food choices in vending machines

W. BRADLEY ELECTRIC

Workplace wellness makes happier employees. By incorporating physical fitness we create bonding and is catchy from one employee to another. Healthier employees are more productive.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

  • Promotes individual or group physical activity, such as walking
  • Subsidizes membership to gym or other fitness programs
  • Has a policy to limit “unhealthy” food at meetings, parties
  • Promotes walking or biking to/from work

WORKRITE ERGONOMICS

Our workplace wellness is an important representation of who we are. It is embedded in our culture guided by our company values. Through our program employees have more resources, tools and encouragement tailored to their meet personal goals.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

  • Offer fitness trackers or other devices to help employees
  • Offers healthy food choices in vending machines
  • Has a policy to limit “unhealthy” food at meetings, parties
  • Subsidizes memberships to offsite gyms or other fitness programs

