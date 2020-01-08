How these 18 North Bay companies are trying to improve employee health
North Bay's healthiest companies of 2019
BPM (8 time winner)
Exchange Bank (8 time winner)
Ghilotti Bros. (8 time winner)
Kaiser Permanente Marin-Sonoma (8 time winner)
Parkpoint Health Clubs — Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Healdsburg (4 time winner)
Petaluma Health Care District (6 time winner)
Petaluma Health Center (7 time winner)
Redwood Credit Union (3 time winner)
Redwood Empire Schools Insurance Group (7 time winner)
Silver Oak Cellars (2 time winner)
W. Bradley Electric (9 time winner)
Workrite Ergonomics (6 time winner)
You come to work and your Monday mid-morning routine is thankfully broken up by a 20-minute yoga session in the conference room. Or at the end of the day, there’s a class at your local gym, the cost of which is footed each month by your employer.
These are among some of the policies and practices put into place by area businesses. They are among the healthiest company honorees for 2019, selected after completing a Business Journal survey describing what they do to help their employees reach their healthy lifestyle goals.
BPM
Some of its healthiest practices are:
- Promotes walking or biking to/from work
- Offers healthy food choices in vending machines
- Company wellness committee or lead employee on health
- Offers employees subsidized gym memberships Promotes walking or biking to/from work
CALISTOGA HOT SPRINGS
Some of its healthiest practices are:
- Promotes individual or group activities, like yoga
- Free employee access to fitness center and training staff
- Company wellness committee or lead employee on health
- Allows flex time schedules so employees can exercise
EXCHANGE BANK
Some of its healthiest practices are:
- Offers flex time schedules so employees can exercise
- Company wellness committee or lead employee on health
- Offers fitness trackers or other devices to employees
GHILOTTI BROS. INC.
Some of its healthiest practices are:
- Onsite health programs, such as walking groups
- Healthy food choices in vending machines
- Company wellness committee or lead employee on health
- Allows flex time schedules so employees can exercise
KAISER PERMANENTE MARIN-SONOMA
Some of its healthiest practices are:
- Have a policy to limit “unhealthy” food at meetings, parties
- Healthy food choices in vending machines
- Evaluate managers on wellness goals of the organization
- Offers employees subsidized gym memberships
NOVA GROUP
Some of its healthiest practices are:
