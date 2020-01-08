How these 18 North Bay companies are trying to improve employee health

You come to work and your Monday mid-morning routine is thankfully broken up by a 20-minute yoga session in the conference room. Or at the end of the day, there’s a class at your local gym, the cost of which is footed each month by your employer.

These are among some of the policies and practices put into place by area businesses. They are among the healthiest company honorees for 2019, selected after completing a Business Journal survey describing what they do to help their employees reach their healthy lifestyle goals.

BPM

Employees at BP engage with each other, are more engaged with their work and careers, and create an esprit de corp culture in the workplace. Additionally, we have seen the biometric areas remain in a healthy range or decrease in indicators year over year.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

Promotes walking or biking to/from work

Offers healthy food choices in vending machines

Company wellness committee or lead employee on health

Offers employees subsidized gym memberships

CALISTOGA HOT SPRINGS

We recognize the rising cost in health care and workers compensation unduly effect the overall performance of a business. Taking care of our employees and providing Health Fitness and emotional activities helps promote a work environment that supports staff….

Some of its healthiest practices are:

Promotes individual or group activities, like yoga

Free employee access to fitness center and training staff

Company wellness committee or lead employee on health

Allows flex time schedules so employees can exercise

EXCHANGE BANK

Collectively, our new wellness events, combined with our tried and true wellness activities, have helped us control rising insurance premiums, reduce time away from work, and demonstrate our commitment to the health and well-being of our employees.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

Offers flex time schedules so employees can exercise

Company wellness committee or lead employee on health

Offers fitness trackers or other devices to employees

GHILOTTI BROS. INC.

We provide our employees fruit...we also have posters and text messages encouraging them to eat fruits and vegetables as well as to continue to make healthy choices.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

Onsite health programs, such as walking groups

Healthy food choices in vending machines

Company wellness committee or lead employee on health

Allows flex time schedules so employees can exercise

KAISER PERMANENTE MARIN-SONOMA

Our Live Well Be Well program continues to grow both in terms of the number of employees participating and the types of services we offer, from Body Blast classes to Mindfulness drop-in groups to wellness massages.

Some of its healthiest practices are:

Have a policy to limit “unhealthy” food at meetings, parties

Healthy food choices in vending machines

Evaluate managers on wellness goals of the organization

Offers employees subsidized gym memberships

NOVA GROUP

Nova believes that the health and well-being of our employees is critical to the health of our broader business. By helping our employees stay healthy, we have an opportunity to maximize employee productivity and control rising benefit costs.

Some of its healthiest practices are: