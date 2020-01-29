Is this really a bank branch? Why customer experience is moving to modern tech and design

As the title “teller” slips out of use at many banks, some institutions are also paying more attention to the branch itself.

Walk-up windows with a person behind the counter at each window are shifting in many locations to informal, office-like settings.

Exchange Bank’s “branch of the future” concept is already in place in its Windsor, Cotati and Petaluma East locations in Sonoma County, the bank’s headquarters. Expected in 2020 will be a new Sebastopol branch described as “very modern, inside and out.”

Exchange Bank’s Petaluma branch on McDowell Boulevard features a lounge-like area fitted with a “smart” screen flashing listings of community events, news and snippets of financial information, a free WiFi tech counter, a coffee bar and a low table holding daily newspapers. Customers engage with their bankers at a centrally located “cash bar,” equipped with adjustable sit-stand desks and a cash recycler for speedy transactions.

They may also consult at an open desk area or choose to meet privately in one of two glass-door offices; a smaller “flex office” is set up for video conferencing. The “kid zone” has brightly colored stools and two iPads.

Branch Manager Edie Cheda, an Exchange Bank employee of 35 years, said she does engage in some “training of customers” to help them get used to the open setup.

“But, on the whole, they like to have the choice to bank in a way that is comfortable for them,” Cheda said. “In the future, we expect to be operating on laptops as well to eliminate the desk barrier altogether.”

Bank of America is also making changes.

“It is a very exciting time to be in banking,” said Bank of America’s North Bay Market President Jason Foster, who started as a teller in a retail bank branch in 1993. The digital revolution in banking has deepened the way customers conduct business. With routine transactions handled more easily, the role of teller — now referred to by Bank of America as a customer service representative — has evolved.

“We subscribe to both high tech and high touch,” says Foster. “If a customer takes the time to come into our location, our CSR can come out to them with an iPad and assist with maybe six or more areas of interest — home buying, saving for retirement, plan for education expense — because they are trained with a baseline knowledge of the amalgamation of our services.”

Even the branch locations are being redesigned, Foster said, to more accurately reflect that they have become financial centers.