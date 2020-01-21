New changes in IRA savings rules can boost employee retirement — if you can unravel the details
Secure Act Highlights
The following bullet points were gleaned from three sources: A summary analysis prepared for LPL Investment and Wealth Management Services by Davis & Harman LLP, from a retirement planning overview of the SECURE Act by Jeffrey Levine, CPA/PFS, CFP, CWS, MSA, for kitces.com, along with excerpts from an article by Daniel Kurt focusing on finance, business and long-term investment strategies.
The Act extends the age at which those participating in retirement plans must take required minimum distributions (RMD) from 70½ to 72 years (for those who are not 70½ by the end of 2019). In addition, the prohibition on making deductible contributions to a traditional IRA after age 70½ has been repealed;
It is now easier for small business owners to establish affordable 401(k)-type plans (including 403(b) plans) that are more manageable to administer by increasing the cap under which they can automatically enroll workers in “safe harbor” retirement plans. The maximum contribution for 401(k) automatic enrollment has been increased from 10 percent of wages to 15 percent;
The new legislation generally permits employers to add a safe harbor feature to their existing 401(k) plans during the year. Such additions are even permitted very late in the year and after the end of the year if the employer contributes at least four percent of employees’ pay instead of the regular three percent. It also allows employers to adopt a plan for a taxable year as long as the plan is adopted by the due date for the employer’s tax return for that year, including extensions.
Plan sponsors are encouraged to include optional annuities in employer plans by reducing their exposure and liability if the insurer cannot meet its financial obligations. The act creates an ERISA fiduciary safe harbor that employers can use when choosing an annuity provider to provide annuity distributions under a defined contribution plan;
Creation of “distributable events” for annuities is no longer allowed as plan investment options;
The previous law provided a tax credit cap of $500 for employers who create a 401(k) or SIMPLE IRA (short for Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees). The Act increases the business tax credit from $500 to up to $5,000 in certain circumstances making it more affordable for small business owners to establish a 401(k), 403(b), SEP IRA or a SIMPLE IRA. For tax years beginning in 2020, the maximum credit available with be increased to the greater of $500 or the lesser of $250 times the number of highly compensated employee eligible to participate in this plan, or $5,000. The law also encourages business owners to adopt automatic enrollment by providing a further $500 tax credit for three years for plans that add auto enrollment;
With the new law, businesses can sign up part-time employees (age 21 and older) who work either 1,000 hours throughout the year or have three consecutive years with 500 hours of service, except in cases of collective bargaining plans. However, these participants can be excluded from employer contributions, nondiscrimination and top-heavy requirements. Previously, part-time workers could be excluded if they had not worked 1,000 hours in a 12-month period;
The act leaves in place a temporary, short-term disbursement of any amount for a period of 60 days free of income tax and penalties IF paid back before day 60. This provision has been available for many years. Distributions can be used for any reason. If a taxpayer takes a withdrawal from an individual IRA, he or she can request no tax withholding. It will generate a 1099-R at the end of the tax year, so good records must be kept and funds must be back before day 60. Taxes must be withheld from employer-sponsored plans. If it is treated as a “rollover,” there is no limit to the amount one can take.
The SECURE Act includes an exception to the 10 percent penalty for birth or adoption. New parents can now withdraw up to $5,000 per child from a retirement account within the year of a child’s birth or adoption without the 10 percent penalty those younger than 59½ would normally owe. This distribution, which is still subject to tax, can be repaid to a retirement account;
The Act now permits unrelated small employers to band together in “open” 401(k) multiple-employer retirement plans (MEPs), also referred to as pooled employer plans, or PEPs. This reduces costs and administrative duties each employer would otherwise bear alone. The act also eliminates the rule under which a violation by one employer participating in a MEP can trigger severe penalties for the compliant employers in the MEP.
Tax-advantaged 529 accounts can now be used for qualified student loan and apprenticeship payments up to $10,000 annually, and a deduction for qualified tuition and related expenses is allowed;
Taxable non-tuition fellowship and stipend payments are now treated as compensation for IRS purposes under the new IRA rules;
Non-deductible IRA contributions can be made with certain foster care payments under the new SECURE Act;
A mortgage insurance premium deduction is now allowed as a SECURE Act provision; The discharge of certain qualified principal residence indebtedness is excluded from gross income in the SECURE Act;
Federal legislation that took effect Jan. 1 makes significant changes in rules for individual retirement accounts — a staple of many Americans retirement plans — in an effort to boost retirement saving while increasing access to these employer-provide retirement accounts.
Experts said the act has a number of enhancements for those with IRAs, and for employers planning to offer them for their workers.
Matthew Taylor, senior wealth adviser with Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management, said legal changes found in this law are going to affect financial planning practices and decisions for years to come, as parents strive to protect their investments and pass them along to children and other qualified beneficiaries.
Russell Clifford, CFP, founder and president of Clifford Financial Planning Inc. and a fee-only registered investment adviser, said, “There are some take-backs from prior benefits but also extensions, such as giving employers tax credits for offering qualified plans and IRAs, along with flexibility and protections when including annuities to the IRA investment portfolio so if the annuity fails, employers may be shielded from responsibility for losses.”
He said provisions of the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Planning (SECURE) Act allowing for the portability of funds to other investments are a plus, as well as the ability to withdraw up to $100,000 from an IRA for a qualified disaster with no penalties for up three years, which would be paid back once insurance funds are received from an event such as the North Bay wildfires.
The law also contains notable restrictions, such as the elimination of the so-called “stretch” provision for a majority of non-spouse beneficiaries of retirement accounts and inherited IRAs.
The 10-year-rule
Also, instead allowing beneficiaries of deceased IRA holders to liquidate accounts over their lifetimes, under the new law they have only 10 years to do so.
The rule has some flexibility on the time granted for making distributions. This 10-year-rule applies to certain “see-through” trusts set up for chosen beneficiaries of retirement accounts that now may not be able to make distributions to the trust each year.
There are five groups of eligible designated beneficiaries to which the new 10-year rule does not apply, including spouses, those with disabilities and chronic illnesses, and individuals who are not more than 10 years younger than the decedent. The exception also applies to certain minor children of the original retirement account holder until they reach the age of majority (when the 10-year disbursement mandate would begin). Minor children would appear to be ineligible for similar treatment if a retirement account was inherited from a non-parent, such as a grandparent.
However, if an IRA account holder passed away before the end of 2019, eligible beneficiaries are grandfathered and will still be able to take distributions throughout their lifetimes.
“Some people see the 10-year mandate as a way for the government to accelerate tax collections on retirement account disbursements quicker than ever before,” said Charles Root, CFP, managing director and wealth preservation specialist with Double Eagle Financial, a registered investment advisory based in Santa Rosa.
The 10-year limit is expected to raise an estimated $15.7 billion in additional IRS tax revenue. Root believes that the IRS will probably tweak the SECURE Act over the next few months, based on feedback from the investment and wealth management community and other interested parties.
