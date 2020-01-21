The following bullet points were gleaned from three sources: A summary analysis prepared for LPL Investment and Wealth Management Services by Davis & Harman LLP, from a retirement planning overview of the SECURE Act by Jeffrey Levine, CPA/PFS, CFP, CWS, MSA, for kitces.com, along with excerpts from an article by Daniel Kurt focusing on finance, business and long-term investment strategies.

The Act extends the age at which those participating in retirement plans must take required minimum distributions (RMD) from 70½ to 72 years (for those who are not 70½ by the end of 2019). In addition, the prohibition on making deductible contributions to a traditional IRA after age 70½ has been repealed;

It is now easier for small business owners to establish affordable 401(k)-type plans (including 403(b) plans) that are more manageable to administer by increasing the cap under which they can automatically enroll workers in “safe harbor” retirement plans. The maximum contribution for 401(k) automatic enrollment has been increased from 10 percent of wages to 15 percent;

The new legislation generally permits employers to add a safe harbor feature to their existing 401(k) plans during the year. Such additions are even permitted very late in the year and after the end of the year if the employer contributes at least four percent of employees’ pay instead of the regular three percent. It also allows employers to adopt a plan for a taxable year as long as the plan is adopted by the due date for the employer’s tax return for that year, including extensions.

Plan sponsors are encouraged to include optional annuities in employer plans by reducing their exposure and liability if the insurer cannot meet its financial obligations. The act creates an ERISA fiduciary safe harbor that employers can use when choosing an annuity provider to provide annuity distributions under a defined contribution plan;

Creation of “distributable events” for annuities is no longer allowed as plan investment options;

The previous law provided a tax credit cap of $500 for employers who create a 401(k) or SIMPLE IRA (short for Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees). The Act increases the business tax credit from $500 to up to $5,000 in certain circumstances making it more affordable for small business owners to establish a 401(k), 403(b), SEP IRA or a SIMPLE IRA. For tax years beginning in 2020, the maximum credit available with be increased to the greater of $500 or the lesser of $250 times the number of highly compensated employee eligible to participate in this plan, or $5,000. The law also encourages business owners to adopt automatic enrollment by providing a further $500 tax credit for three years for plans that add auto enrollment;

With the new law, businesses can sign up part-time employees (age 21 and older) who work either 1,000 hours throughout the year or have three consecutive years with 500 hours of service, except in cases of collective bargaining plans. However, these participants can be excluded from employer contributions, nondiscrimination and top-heavy requirements. Previously, part-time workers could be excluded if they had not worked 1,000 hours in a 12-month period;

The act leaves in place a temporary, short-term disbursement of any amount for a period of 60 days free of income tax and penalties IF paid back before day 60. This provision has been available for many years. Distributions can be used for any reason. If a taxpayer takes a withdrawal from an individual IRA, he or she can request no tax withholding. It will generate a 1099-R at the end of the tax year, so good records must be kept and funds must be back before day 60. Taxes must be withheld from employer-sponsored plans. If it is treated as a “rollover,” there is no limit to the amount one can take.

The SECURE Act includes an exception to the 10 percent penalty for birth or adoption. New parents can now withdraw up to $5,000 per child from a retirement account within the year of a child’s birth or adoption without the 10 percent penalty those younger than 59½ would normally owe. This distribution, which is still subject to tax, can be repaid to a retirement account;

The Act now permits unrelated small employers to band together in “open” 401(k) multiple-employer retirement plans (MEPs), also referred to as pooled employer plans, or PEPs. This reduces costs and administrative duties each employer would otherwise bear alone. The act also eliminates the rule under which a violation by one employer participating in a MEP can trigger severe penalties for the compliant employers in the MEP.

Tax-advantaged 529 accounts can now be used for qualified student loan and apprenticeship payments up to $10,000 annually, and a deduction for qualified tuition and related expenses is allowed;

Taxable non-tuition fellowship and stipend payments are now treated as compensation for IRS purposes under the new IRA rules;

Non-deductible IRA contributions can be made with certain foster care payments under the new SECURE Act;

A mortgage insurance premium deduction is now allowed as a SECURE Act provision; The discharge of certain qualified principal residence indebtedness is excluded from gross income in the SECURE Act;