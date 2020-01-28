14% loan growth boosts earnings for Santa Rosa's Summit State Bank 11% in 2019
Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) on Tuesday reported earnings growth of 11.1% last year and 63.5% for the fourth quarter, a boost attributed to new small-business lending.
The Santa Rosa-based community bank announced net income of $6.48 million, or $1.07 a diluted share for the year ended Dec. 31, up from $5.83 million (96 cents) in 2018. Quarterly net income was $1.83 million (30 cents), a jump from $1.12 million (18 cents) a year before.
“Summit spent the past three years implementing a strategic plan that, in the beginning, focused the Bank to restructure its balance sheet and increase its payroll costs in order to grow assets and earnings,” said Jim Brush, president and CEO, in the announcement. “We have been successful in making this strategy a reality and the Bank’s performance in the second half of 2019 is a testament to this. We also added a productive SBA lending department to our infrastructure which is now consistently contributing to our income.”
Operating expenses grew 5% last year, or by $706,000, mainly because of salary and benefits, the bank said.
The loan portfolio grew 14% last year, to $576.5 million. Nonperforming assets slipped to 0.05% of the $696 million in total assets at year-end, down from 0.34% a year before.
A primary driver in the noninterest income growth behind the earnings boost was the sale of U.S. Small Business Administration-related loans. The gain on such sales was $1.25 million last year, up from $758,000 in 2018.
The institution said 75% of management are women and minorities, with 60% of them in executive leadership.
The bank's stock price was $13.05 a share with two hours left in Tuesday trading, up 1.6% from Monday.