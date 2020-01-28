A primary driver in the noninterest income growth behind the earnings boost was the sale of U.S. Small Business Administration-related loans. The gain on such sales was $1.25 million last year, up from $758,000 in 2018.

The institution said 75% of management are women and minorities, with 60% of them in executive leadership.

The bank's stock price was $13.05 a share with two hours left in Tuesday trading, up 1.6% from Monday.