Investors like green companies, ESG securities analyst says

See presentations from speakers at this conference and other North Bay Business Journal events: nbbj.news/materials

If you run a publicly held specialty food company business focused on sustainability, you’re likely on the radar of investors interested in the ESG category of stocks. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance.

But whether or not your business is public, you’d be well-served to know the value of ESG, according to Robert Steele, managing director, investment banking middle markets, at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Steele was a presenter at the Feb. 25 North Coast Specialty Food & Beverage Industry Conference. The event, held in Rohnert Park, was co-hosted by the North Bay Business Journal and Bank of America.

Steele said specialty food companies in the North Bay have been ESG leaders before it became popular on Wall Street. Amy’s Kitchen, Clover Sonoma, Straus Family Creamery, La Tortilla Factory and Redwood Hill Farms are among the businesses he named.

Climate change is the most quantifiable component of ESG, Steele said, noting the reasons: the growing world population, water becoming scare, sea levels rising and the planet getting warmer. Taken together, climate change could eventually have a negative impact of 10% on the gross domestic product (GDP).

ESG-focused companies show increased equity returns, higher-quality stock and are less likely to go bankrupt, he said.

Steele said more than a dozen major public food companies are working toward reducing environmental impacted, adopting some, or all, of the following initiatives: net zero emissions by 2050; efforts toward green packaging; efforts to reduce water usage; and issuing “green bonds” to fund sustainability initiatives. The participating companies include Coca-Cola, Kellogg’s, Nestle and Tyson, among others.

On the financial front, Steele noted that food stocks performed better in 2019 than 2018. Initial public offerings for specialty foods continue to be rare, and merger-and-acquisition activity is down.

However, venture capital funding has increased over the last three years in the specialty food sector, with VC investors most interested in sustainable and alternative sources. In 2019 and so far in 2020, nearly 86% of capital raised in the top 10 deals went to the alternative protein and dairy industry, he said.