Trump administration looks at sick pay, child care for workers idled because of coronavirus

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his advisers are considering using the Federal Emergency Management Agency as a vehicle to deliver funds to stimulate the economy against mounting damage from the coronavirus, a move that could allow the administration to begin bolstering growth without waiting for Congress.

The idea is one of many options under consideration by the administration to help stimulate the economy, which is facing a slowdown from a virus that is quarantining workers and consumers, scuttling vacations, closing factories and causing other disruptions.

Trump previewed several ideas at a news conference on Monday evening, but discussions remain in flux and many of the proposals would require congressional approval at a time of deep partisan ire and with the 2020 election looming.

Trump’s top economic advisers are heading to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to brief Republican lawmakers on the White House’s still-evolving stimulus plans.

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will brief Senate Republicans at their weekly lunch and discuss cutting the payroll tax, offering financial help for workers who don’t get paid sick leave, and providing targeted relief for industries battered by the virus, including cruise lines, airlines and hotels.

They could also raise the possibility of Trump moving to approve major disaster declarations in a growing number of states that have seen coronavirus outbreaks, according to officials in the administration and in Congress. Such approvals would allow FEMA to begin distributing aid to affected individuals, such as emergency food stamps, and to states and local governments for efforts including “emergency protective measures.”

One area of agreement among Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill is the need for any package to include government-provided sick pay to workers who are unable to perform their jobs as a result of quarantines or caring for children whose schools are canceled over virus fears. It is unclear how such a program would work and how it would ramp up fast enough to prevent affected workers from missing payments on rent, credit cards or other bills.

Markets rallied on Tuesday morning on news of the stimulus request, after suffering steep losses Monday. But several congressional aides cautioned it will likely take weeks, at minimum, to complete and approve any stimulus bill.