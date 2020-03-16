Business asks government to act to avert 'devastating' hit

WASHINGTON — The nation’s largest business organization asked the Trump administration and Congress on Monday to act rapidly to help companies have access to cash and avert a “potentially devastating” hit to the economy as the coronavirus pandemic forced closures and quarantines that threatened to choke off commerce worldwide.

In a letter to President Donald Trump and congressional leaders, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce called for legislation including a three-month cancellation of the taxes companies pay to support Social Security, Medicare and unemployment insurance.

They also recommended an easing of restrictions on loans for businesses that employ less than 500 workers and an expanded system of loans and loan guarantees for larger companies.

The chamber said in a statement accompanying the letter that acting quickly could “mitigate the potentially devastating economic effects” of the virus’ spread.

The chamber’s proposals come with talks already underway on a new bill aimed blunting the damage the virus is doing to the economy. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the legislation will focus on direct financial help to individuals, help for businesses such as the airline industry and further steps to support the healthcare system.

Industries representing a broad swath of the economy were seeking help from Congress in withstanding the crisis, which is seeing business closures, layoffs and planned events and travel canceled by the hour.

Retailers, auto manufacturers and companies from the travel, tourism and restaurant industries are among those already seeking help from a new, massive relief bill Congress is expected to work on this week, one top executive of the chamber said in an interview. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

Ideas about what Congress should do were also flowing from lawmakers themselves. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, suggested that every American should receive a check for $1,000 “to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy.“

The push for helping business also came as Congress itself struggled to adapt to the ever-evolving perceptions of how people and organizations should change their behavior to curb the infection’s spread.

While the House was in recess this week, the 100-member Senate was scheduled to meet and hold an evening vote. While different authorities around the country have issued conflicting advice, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that there be no gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Richard Durbin of Illinois said Sunday that amid warnings about gathering in crowds, it “makes no sense” for senators to board planes to return to Washington to approve a separate House-approved bill providing help for workers affected by the virus. “Set an example for America, Senator McConnell. Think about our staff, their families and our constituents, as well as your Senate colleagues,” Durbin said.

In the Chamber’s letter, CEO Thomas J. Donohue said his organization considers the crisis “a temporary event“ and said it expects that much business activity that’s halted now will occur after the virus eases.

Nonetheless, Donohue wrote, “No family and no business should go bankrupt just because of the temporary disruption in income caused by the coronavirus.“

The letter did not specify the overall cost of the chamber’s requests. But it said that halting businesses’ payments of payroll taxes alone would cost over $100 billion per month.