COVID-19's economic impact on North Bay: Interview with Robert Eyler, Sonoma State University economist

The Business Journal on March 11 spoke with Robert Eyler, Ph.D., dean of the School of Extended and International Education and a professor of economics at Sonoma State University, to get his take on how the new coronavirus could impact the region’s economy.

Eyler gave a presentation on Feb. 20 at the 27th annual Sonoma State University Economic Outlook Conference. At that time, the economic indicators suggested recession was unlikely until 2023.

Now that the World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, how does this potentially change your forecast for the North Bay region’s economy?

Eyler: When I gave the speech for North Bay Business Journal in February, one of the things I said is that our growth rate is predicted to slow and events could easily force us down a little bit. And now that event is upon us. Now, the declaration of a … pandemic does not necessarily change that outlook. Historically, these kind of events are really more about being seasonal, rather than structural.

Please elaborate.

Eyler: We expect this situation to fade. It may seem very, very acute right now, but if you think about what happened in China, the Chinese economy seemingly has turned a corner because they isolated the (cases) and they had relatively fewer draconian measures. We’re not hearing of massive job losses in China yet. The supposition is that there won’t be because the season and the issues of the flu have basically passed in their minds, and they’re slowly getting back to square.

Now, that might seem like a very Pollyanna way of looking at this, but in some ways, history suggests that once these issues play themselves out, the structure of the economy is only really changed if there’s a lot of job losses on the other side.

So we should not be focusing on the short-term, but rather keeping an eye on the job market in the longer term?

Eyler: That’s the critical factor. At the end of the day, what would definitely change the prediction of where we’re headed as an economy is that we start to see a lot of job losses, because usually companies don’t say, "OK, thank you for your service, and goodbye," and then six months later rehire everybody.

What’s your take on the volatile stock market?

Eyler: Usually you don’t see recessions happen because of stock market activity that don’t become job loss activity. So using the stock market as a predictor is already kind of tricky.

But if we see a contraction in labor markets — because that leads to consumers making choices that are different than what they would have been if they had a job — that’s where you’re going to start to see the dominoes fall in a negative way.

If that does not happen and we start to hear a reduction of cases and we feel that we’re getting some softening in the economy, in terms of the potential negatives, we should turn the corner and be OK for this year. That’s the critical factor, is the labor market.

Check back soon for more of the Journal’s interview with Eyler.