Here's how to get the new federal loans intended to help small businesses survive the coronavirus shutdowns

The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced changes to its loan policies making it easier for firms and private nonprofits to have access to low-interest economic injury and disaster loans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and mandated shutdowns.

SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said these loans, up to $2 million with payments spread over 30 years, are to “help businesses impacted by COVID-19 containment measures meet financial obligations and operating expenses which otherwise could have been met had this disaster not occurred.”

Businesses financially impacted as a direct result of the coronavirus since Jan. 31 may qualify for these loans. The deadline to apply for an economic injury and disaster loan is Dec. 16.

SBA disaster loans are available for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and most nonprofits in declared disaster areas. Small businesses are defined as those with $750,000 to $38.5 million in annual revenue with fewer than 1,000 to 1,500 employees – which can vary by industries.

These SBA loans can be used for working capital, to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, inventory and employee sick leave.

Other bills that cannot be paid due to the disaster’s impact on funds include refinancing debts prior to the disaster event, to make payments on other loans from another federal agency or the SBA, to pay tax penalties or non-tax criminal/civil fines, to repair physical damage, or to pay dividends or other disbursements to owners or partners except as related to their performance of services for the business, according to the National Law Review.

Burl Kelton, public affairs specialist for California’s SBA Disaster Center in Citrus Heights, said application procedures have been streamlined to help expedite the loan review and approval process, while also reducing the number of documents applicants need to provide up front. All applicant calls go to SBA’s Buffalo, New York, call center in the East or SBA’s Citrus Heights center in the West.

He said the loan process does not begin until applications are submitted, so it is vital to file as soon as possible. The loan approval cycle in the past typically took about two weeks (10 to 14 days) if an applicant has all of the information needed. Due to increased volumes, it could take up to eight weeks in some cases.

3 ways to apply for SBA economic injury loans

There are three ways to apply for an SBA loan. Apply online (disasterloan.sba.gov/ela or ask questions via DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov), apply in person at a disaster center or apply by mail. Call the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.

• Disaster loans can be obtained directly through the SBA without first going through a local bank. However, given what could be a longer SBA processing time due to the volume of applicants, some small business operators may consider applying for a bridge loan from a local bank to cover expenses until the SBA loan is approved and funds are received.

• Collateral is no longer required on SBA disaster loans up to $25,000. However, collateral must be provided for loans from $25,000 to $2 million after such loans are processed. Collateral can include real property, machinery and equipment as well as inventory.

• The disaster loan interest rate for businesses is 3.75% and 2.75% for private nonprofits.

• Disaster loans can now be processed without initially providing IRS tax records, ownership records, debt schedules as well as income and expenses, but these records will be required at a later date, determined by loan officers on a case by case basis.