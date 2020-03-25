California governor says 4 banks to temporarily suspend mortgage payments during virus lockdowns

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says four of the nation’s largest banks have agreed to temporarily suspend mortgage payments for those affected by the coronavirus.

Wells Fargo, US Bank, Citi and JP Morgan Chase have all agreed to waive mortgage payments for 90 days, Newsom said. Bank of America has agreed to a 30-day suspension, he said.

More than 1 million Californians have filed for unemployment benefits since March 13.

The news comes after Congress reached a deal with the Trump administration on a stimulus package that will increase unemployment benefits by an $600 per week on top of what the state provides.

Los Angeles County health officials backtracked Tuesday on their announcement that a child died from coronavirus, saying it’s possible the death was caused by something else.

During their daily briefing, the county health department said the unidentified child from the city of Lancaster was among four new deaths.

Hours later, after Gov. Gavin Newsom had cited the death of the teenager as evidence the virus can strike anyone, the county issued a new statement.

“Though early tests indicated a positive result for COVID-19, the case is complex and there may be an alternate explanation for this fatality“ and the case will need evaluation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the statement said.

Lancsaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said a 17-year-old boy had been hospitalized with respiratory problems and died from septic shock, a reaction to a widespread infection that can cause dangerously low blood pressure and organ failure.

Parris said the boy’s father also has coronavirus and worked in a job where he had close contact with the public.

The mayor said the boy may have had long-term health problems in the past but was healthy recently. He said he doesn’t doubt that the teen died from complications of COVID-19.

“We’re the first city in the nation to lose a child and that is unbearable to me,” he said.

A report last week by the CDC found no coronavirus deaths in the U.S. among people 19 and under. That age group accounted for less than 3% of all hospitalizations.

As with many other communities, Lancaster, a Mojave Desert city of 170,000 north of Los Angeles, has been struggling to find tests and protective gear to deal with the virus. Parris said the city has ordered 100,000 test kits from Europe.

Meanwhile, Newsom and others took issue with President Donald Trump’s announcement Tuesday that he wants the United States “opened up and just raring to go by Easter” — some two weeks away and far sooner than medical experts expect the fast-spreading outbreak will begin to diminish.

Noting that results are still pending for thousands of Californians who have taken the virus tests, the governor said it will take at least until May to determine if quarantine and testing measures have reduced the spread of the virus enough to consider modifying tough stay-at-home orders.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said his city might see a surge in coronavirus cases based on the ferocious outbreak in the New York area.

“We are anywhere from about 6 to 12 days behind what we are seeing in New York City ... where more than one American is dying each hour,” Garcetti said Tuesday.

“Everybody is hopeful and some are putting out that hope of us being back in churches by Easter or synagogues by Passover, of restarting the economy in a couple of weeks,” Garcetti said. But in Los Angeles, he added, “we will not be back to that normal in that short period of time. I said to be prepared for a couple months like this.”