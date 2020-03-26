Subscribe

California Wine Country bank webinar covers new federal help for small businesses hurt by coronavirus shutdowns

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 25, 2020, 5:31PM
Updated 9 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Three Exchange Bank officers are presenting an overview of the Small Business Administration’s new economic injury disaster loan program for businesses severely impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Their information was conveyed during two online Cisco Webex online seminars on Wednesday, and one is scheduled for Thursday (register via this link).

The webinar is hosted by Summer Jeffus, vice president and regional business development officer. Other presenters include Tony Uribe, vice president and SBA loans underwriting supervisor, and Joe Smith, senior vice president and manager of the bank's SBA program.

The 45-minute discussion covers a description of the SBA’s new economic-injury and disaster loan program (disasterloan.sba.gov/ela), what businesses are eligible and those who are not, and the three steps needed to apply.

Also outlined in the presentations are what the new loans can and can't be used for and credit and collateral requirements. “(T)he SBA will not decline a loan for lack of collateral but will require borrowers to pledge what is available,” the presenters said.

A four-part eligibility criteria is revealed in the webinar, including location and tangible physical presence factors, primary business and loss activity criteria, the size standard of the firm in its industry and independently owned and operated definitions.

In addition, details on how business property is verified, how loan processing decisions are made — as well as a description of the loan closure and the final document process.

A review of available Exchange Bank resources was also provided.



Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine