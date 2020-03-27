Thomas Keller sues restaurant insurer over coronavirus business-interruption coverage, a plight many are discovering

Celebrity chef Thomas Keller, owner of Napa Valley’s exclusive The French Laundry, has become the latest high-profile face in a growing nationwide chorus of restaurateurs, hoteliers and operators of wine tasting rooms and casinos upset that their business-interruption insurance claims are being denied during the coronavirus shutdown.

Thomas Keller Restaurant Group sued Hartford Fire Insurance Company in Napa County Superior Court on Wednesday evening, asking for a declaratory judgment on whether the business-interruption coverage includes losses suffered during the COVID-19 outbreak, the restaurant group said in a news release.

A growing number of state and local governments since mid-March have taken the unprecedented step to order many businesses to shut down and residents to stay home in a desperate attempt to slow the spread of the respiratory virus. Two features common to such business-loss coverage are requirements to show “direct physical damage” to the premises and a specific exclusion for losses related to viruses, bacteria and other contagions, according to insurance experts.

The attorney Keller hired to represent him, John Houghtaling of New Orleans-based Gauthier Murphy Houghtaling, accused insurers of misleading policyholders in why they are denying these claims.

“To avoid payments for a civil authority shut down the insurance industry is pushing out deceptive propaganda that the virus does not cause a dangerous condition to property,” said John Houghtaling in the news release. “This is a lie, it’s untrue factually and legally. The insurance industry is pushing this out to governments and to their agents to deceive policyholders about the coverage they owe.”

This is a developing story.