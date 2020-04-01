What investors are concerned about in this economic turmoil, according to wealth managers

Here are the questions North Bay advisers answered in this report :

Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?

These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.

The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.

What volume of calls are you receiving now, and what types of inquiries are people asking about?

We have not had one client call us concerned. We have been calling all of our clients and have sent several emails updating them. They know we have a game plan and stick to it.

—Chuck Root, managing director of Double Eagle Financial in Santa Rosa

Four to five times with them coming in all at once.

—David K. Brown, registered principal of Encore Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

We are receiving an elevated level of calls, but not as many as we might expect. Our clients have come to rely on Exchange Banks Trust and Investment Management Department to manage risk and provide great returns over time.

—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa

We are actively receiving calls from business owners, individual clients, 401(k) participants and prospects with questions ranging from furloughs and canceling a company 401(k) match to investing while the markets down and how to take distributions in a downturn.

The ratio of calls has been around 30 percent 401(k) plan participants, 50 percent business owners and 30 percent individual clients.

—Matthew Delaney, wealth advisor and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

We are receiving very few calls. I think this is because we educate our clients on our investment management process and how we manage risk in particular. We also send our email communications every Monday.

—Montgomery Taylor, chief executive officer of Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

I am not sure about our total call volume. We are proactively reaching out to clients to check in and discuss any questions, our view on the markets and what this means for them personally. We also receive calls from prospects about our services and how we can help in these kinds of market environments.

—Bill Bockwoldt, advisor, principal of Private Ocean in San Rafael

To be honest, we have not had a single call.

We’re deeply engaged with our clients and have been calling them at least weekly since this crisis started.

We are also sending weekly email updates and sharing relevant research about the virus and economic impact.

Finally, we are proponents of asset diversification and low correlation between assets. In general, everyone is shocked by the rapid drop in assets – especially the stock markets (U.S. and international). Part of the selling pressure is from investors selling investments expecting things to get worse.

In addition, much of the trading volume today is driven by algorithmic computer models that magnify market moves – especially down moves.

—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley