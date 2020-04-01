What investors are concerned about in this economic turmoil, according to wealth managers
Wealth advice for challenging times
Here are the questions North Bay advisers answered in this report:
- What volume of calls are you receiving now and what types of inquiries are people asking about?
- How does one access wealth in these times?
- What kind of advice can you give business owners considering furloughing or continuing to pay their workers?
- What’s your opinion of the $2 trillion stimulus package? What’s the most important aspect to its contents? Do you think the latest version should have kept out provisions on whether companies may conduct stock buybacks?
- Do you have general advice for clients as it pertains to getting into or remaining in the stock market? If they’re wanting to buy, what types of industries look good? If they’re wanting to sell, what would you tell them to get out of?
- Are you advising clients looking to buy to not wait for the bottom because they’ll miss it?
- Is there any place to hide in terms of making shifts in the portfolio or should buyers and sellers expect every investment will undergo swings?
- Should market players consider specifically buying or selling bonds or government issuances?
- Is part of the reason the market is undergoing a bit of a topsy-turvy ride because many market players are exiting high-yield bonds at the same time?
- How does the crisis affect dividends?
- How does a small business survive in this atmosphere?
- Considering most recessions are launched after a bear market period, is this unprecedented that we have both occurring jointly, and if so why?
- Can you confirm that inflation is not an expected result of this crisis? Can we expect deflation?
- Do you think the Fed would consider posing negative interest rates?
- Do you think we will see economic growth in the third quarter? If so, to what extent do you believe it will grow?
- How do you see the outcome of this crisis once the pandemic curve has flattened in the United States and Americans push toward a sense of normalcy?
Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?
These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.
The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.
What volume of calls are you receiving now, and what types of inquiries are people asking about?
We have not had one client call us concerned. We have been calling all of our clients and have sent several emails updating them. They know we have a game plan and stick to it.
—Chuck Root, managing director of Double Eagle Financial in Santa Rosa
Four to five times with them coming in all at once.
—David K. Brown, registered principal of Encore Wealth Management in Santa Rosa
We are receiving an elevated level of calls, but not as many as we might expect. Our clients have come to rely on Exchange Banks Trust and Investment Management Department to manage risk and provide great returns over time.
—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa
We are actively receiving calls from business owners, individual clients, 401(k) participants and prospects with questions ranging from furloughs and canceling a company 401(k) match to investing while the markets down and how to take distributions in a downturn.
The ratio of calls has been around 30 percent 401(k) plan participants, 50 percent business owners and 30 percent individual clients.
—Matthew Delaney, wealth advisor and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa
We are receiving very few calls. I think this is because we educate our clients on our investment management process and how we manage risk in particular. We also send our email communications every Monday.
—Montgomery Taylor, chief executive officer of Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management in Santa Rosa
I am not sure about our total call volume. We are proactively reaching out to clients to check in and discuss any questions, our view on the markets and what this means for them personally. We also receive calls from prospects about our services and how we can help in these kinds of market environments.
—Bill Bockwoldt, advisor, principal of Private Ocean in San Rafael
To be honest, we have not had a single call.
We’re deeply engaged with our clients and have been calling them at least weekly since this crisis started.
We are also sending weekly email updates and sharing relevant research about the virus and economic impact.
Finally, we are proponents of asset diversification and low correlation between assets. In general, everyone is shocked by the rapid drop in assets – especially the stock markets (U.S. and international). Part of the selling pressure is from investors selling investments expecting things to get worse.
In addition, much of the trading volume today is driven by algorithmic computer models that magnify market moves – especially down moves.
—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley
