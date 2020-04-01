Is it time to tap investments? Wealth managers offer some answers

Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?

These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.

The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.

How does one access wealth in these times?

Wealth is a broad question, if you don’t already have wealth, pretty difficult to get now. However, a good adviser always keeps some “liquid” cash, so we do not have to sell assets in a down market. In our managed accounts, we have about 50 percent cash.

—Chuck Root, managing director of Double Eagle Financial in Santa Rosa

Look at taking dividends and interest off your holdings for income. Just because your portfolio is down does not mean the amount you are receiving in dividends has changed as dramatically.

—David K. Brown, registered principal of Encore Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

We are operating with normal staffing levels. We are testing our systems and procedures to ensure that no matter what nature throws at us, we are able to serve our clients. We are able to make distributions, pay for services and pay bills normally. We are able to transact for clients as needed or rebalance to manage risk with no loss of efficiency.

—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa

When a client is in the distribution phase of life, we recommend that they generate enough cash in January for the entire year. This allows for smoother distributions and less trade costs. This is particularly important in volatile markets when it becomes that much more painful to access cash from equities when they are down 20 percent to 30 percent.

If someone hasn’t raised enough cash and needs to take a distribution, it will often make most sense to pull cash out of fixed income. This will help rebalance the account.

—Matthew Delaney, wealth advisor and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

If you have a financial plan in place, you simply follow the plan. A bear market should not throw you off or make you change your retirement plans.

However, if you were wanting to pull a lump sum out from your portfolio right now, it may be best to wait until the market and your investments rise.

—Montgomery Taylor, chief executive officer of Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

We construct diversified portfolios for our clients and continue to provide ongoing distributions for clients who depend on them to meet their ongoing or unplanned expense needs. This means, that effectively, there are no changes to how our clients access wealth during these times, and this is by design.

We invest assets for our clients in a way that is designed to work during bull markets and bear markets to allow them to remain invested and capture long-term market returns.

—Bill Bockwoldt, advisor, principal of Private Ocean in San Rafael

2019 was an incredible year for most every asset class.

In general, our clients started the year with more wealth than ever before. In addition, most of our clients invest about 75 percent of their assets in publicly-traded securities.

This creates a great deal of flexibility when liquidity is needed. There’s always an asset that is worth selling or trimming.

We generally help our clients model cash flow needs for the coming year and keep those funds liquid and generally risk free.

In addition, interest rates are quite low, so investors can always borrow against their investment account with a margin loan. This can be approved and funded in one day. Margin rates are currently about 4 percent and may be tax deductible.

—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley