Is it time to tap investments? Wealth managers offer some answers
Wealth advice for challenging times
Here are the questions North Bay advisers answered in this report:
- What volume of calls are you receiving now and what types of inquiries are people asking about?
- How does one access wealth in these times?
- What kind of advice can you give business owners considering furloughing or continuing to pay their workers?
- What’s your opinion of the $2 trillion stimulus package? What’s the most important aspect to its contents? Do you think the latest version should have kept out provisions on whether companies may conduct stock buybacks?
- Do you have general advice for clients as it pertains to getting into or remaining in the stock market? If they’re wanting to buy, what types of industries look good? If they’re wanting to sell, what would you tell them to get out of?
- Are you advising clients looking to buy to not wait for the bottom because they’ll miss it?
- Is there any place to hide in terms of making shifts in the portfolio or should buyers and sellers expect every investment will undergo swings?
- Should market players consider specifically buying or selling bonds or government issuances?
- Is part of the reason the market is undergoing a bit of a topsy-turvy ride because many market players are exiting high-yield bonds at the same time?
- How does the crisis affect dividends?
- How does a small business survive in this atmosphere?
- Considering most recessions are launched after a bear market period, is this unprecedented that we have both occurring jointly, and if so why?
- Can you confirm that inflation is not an expected result of this crisis? Can we expect deflation?
- Do you think the Fed would consider posing negative interest rates?
- Do you think we will see economic growth in the third quarter? If so, to what extent do you believe it will grow?
- How do you see the outcome of this crisis once the pandemic curve has flattened in the United States and Americans push toward a sense of normalcy?
Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?
These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.
The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.
How does one access wealth in these times?
Wealth is a broad question, if you don’t already have wealth, pretty difficult to get now. However, a good adviser always keeps some “liquid” cash, so we do not have to sell assets in a down market. In our managed accounts, we have about 50 percent cash.
—Chuck Root, managing director of Double Eagle Financial in Santa Rosa
Look at taking dividends and interest off your holdings for income. Just because your portfolio is down does not mean the amount you are receiving in dividends has changed as dramatically.
—David K. Brown, registered principal of Encore Wealth Management in Santa Rosa
We are operating with normal staffing levels. We are testing our systems and procedures to ensure that no matter what nature throws at us, we are able to serve our clients. We are able to make distributions, pay for services and pay bills normally. We are able to transact for clients as needed or rebalance to manage risk with no loss of efficiency.
—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa
When a client is in the distribution phase of life, we recommend that they generate enough cash in January for the entire year. This allows for smoother distributions and less trade costs. This is particularly important in volatile markets when it becomes that much more painful to access cash from equities when they are down 20 percent to 30 percent.
If someone hasn’t raised enough cash and needs to take a distribution, it will often make most sense to pull cash out of fixed income. This will help rebalance the account.
—Matthew Delaney, wealth advisor and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa
If you have a financial plan in place, you simply follow the plan. A bear market should not throw you off or make you change your retirement plans.
However, if you were wanting to pull a lump sum out from your portfolio right now, it may be best to wait until the market and your investments rise.
—Montgomery Taylor, chief executive officer of Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management in Santa Rosa
We construct diversified portfolios for our clients and continue to provide ongoing distributions for clients who depend on them to meet their ongoing or unplanned expense needs. This means, that effectively, there are no changes to how our clients access wealth during these times, and this is by design.
We invest assets for our clients in a way that is designed to work during bull markets and bear markets to allow them to remain invested and capture long-term market returns.
—Bill Bockwoldt, advisor, principal of Private Ocean in San Rafael
2019 was an incredible year for most every asset class.
In general, our clients started the year with more wealth than ever before. In addition, most of our clients invest about 75 percent of their assets in publicly-traded securities.
This creates a great deal of flexibility when liquidity is needed. There’s always an asset that is worth selling or trimming.
We generally help our clients model cash flow needs for the coming year and keep those funds liquid and generally risk free.
In addition, interest rates are quite low, so investors can always borrow against their investment account with a margin loan. This can be approved and funded in one day. Margin rates are currently about 4 percent and may be tax deductible.
—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley
