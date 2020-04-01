Should I furlough my employees or keep them on? Wealth managers offer some answers

Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?

These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.

The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.

What kind of advice can you give business owners considering furloughing or continuing to pay their workers?

This is such a hard one, with no two businesses being the same. Only advice I can give is tell your employees the truth about your situation, be respectful and never give up optimism that his too shall pass.

—David K. Brown, registered principal of Encore Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

We believe people are our most valuable assets, and that this generally applies to all types of businesses.

It appears that the Senate stimulus package is designed, in part, to help provide flexibility to business owners who have to make difficult decisions on how to adjust their ongoing costs in light of the economic impact of the coronavirus.

—Bill Bockwoldt, advisor, principal of Private Ocean in San Rafael

Most experts are anticipating another eight weeks of business disruption. For some businesses, this is game changing; for others, it’s manageable. The CARES Act should go a long way to help families and small business bridge this disruptive period.

—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley