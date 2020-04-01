How will the $2T economic relief package affect investments? Wealth managers offer some answers
Here are the questions North Bay advisers answered in this report:
Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?
These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.
The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.
What’s your opinion of the $2 trillion stimulus package? What’s the most important aspect to its contents? Do you think it should have kept out provisions on whether companies may conduct stock buybacks?
Based on what I read, I think it will have a good effect on both people and companies. Although it’s not the total answer, it’s a good start and what we need.
We must remember that this stimulus package is not a huge giveaway. It’s meant to help companies and family-owned businesses recover.
—Chuck Root, managing director of Double Eagle Financial in Santa Rosa Chuck Root, managing director of Double Eagle Financial in Santa Rosa
This is stimulus to help businesses stay in business and bounce back as quick as possible. Operations not buy backs.
—David K. Brown, registered principal of Encore Wealth Management in Santa Rosa
Most activities undertaken by government have unintended consequences. In this case, the stimulus bill is designed to inject cash into the hands of individuals and private industry to increase confidence for the consumer and to help companies to maintain their employees on the payroll. If this crisis passes quickly, then it is likely to be effective. The resources that are allocated to the medical system is, in my opinion, the most critical factor at this point.
—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa
I am hopeful that the $2 trillion stimulus plan will be the boost to the economy that we need.
The best part will be the extra cash that it will give struggling families who are working (fewer) hours, temporarily furloughed or laid off. I would argue that stock buybacks should not be allowed in this stimulus.
—Matthew Delaney, wealth advisor and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa
I’m a supporter of the provisions of the CARES Act. This is a massive stimulus packaged that provides aid to virtually every aspect of our economy with special focus on areas that are hit the hardest.
Stock buybacks are a tool for public companies that have excess cash. It makes no sense to use CARE Act resources for that purpose. Most companies have been proactive in indicating they will not be repurchasing shares during this period.
—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley
