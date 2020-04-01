When is it time to get in or out of investments? Wealth managers offer some answers

Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?

These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.

The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.

Do you have general advice for clients as it pertains to getting into or remaining in the stock market? If they’re wanting to buy, what types of industries look good? If they’re wanting to sell, what would you tell them to get out of?

We cannot make recommendations to the general public, we recommend that if you’re not out now, stay in. We feel it’s near the bottom. If you’re buying, the health care, software and technology sectors look good.

—Chuck Root, managing director of Double Eagle Financial in Santa Rosa

We do not advise our clients to try to time or trade this market. Our view of equities is that over the next decade or two they will outperform most classes of investments.

We are using this significant reduction in the value of most equities to rebalance portfolios to ensure that we are doing what the science of investing indicates will add the most to our clients achieve their goals.

—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa

With the market drop, stocks are now on sale. Could they go lower? Of course.

The bigger issue to address is someone’s willingness and need to take risk. From a very high level, this is the worst time possible to get out of the markets. The risk has already shown up and to get out of the stock market now is to follow the “buy high and sell low” strategy.

It’s important to remember that the equity markets are always risky. Most people would agree that it is smart to buy low and sell high.

Unfortunately, when the risk shows up, investors are always surprised and eager to immediately go to cash to wait out the storm. Stay put, stay disciplined and make sure you’re not taking more risk than you need to.

—Matthew Delaney, wealth advisor and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

In 2008, and again now, many investors contemplate pulling out of the stock market. Most advisers tell you to stay put.

Now imagine I am outside in a blizzard and someone tells me to stay put—because “if you wait long enough, the sun will come out.” It is absolutely true, but it is not helpful.

Therefore, my way of managing investment risk is to make tactical asset allocation adjustments as the economy and stock market conditions change. I don’t just ride the roller coaster.

I pulled back our exposure to stocks in the beginning of March. If you haven’t already done that, you may as well stay in now. I suspect we will find the market bottom within a couple of months. I’m not one to panic, but if you are, the secret to panic selling is to do it before everyone else!