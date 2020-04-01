Subscribe

When is it time to get in or out of investments? Wealth managers offer some answers

SUSAN WOOD
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 31, 2020, 11:07PM

Wealth advice for challenging times

Here are the questions North Bay advisers answered in this report:

  1. What volume of calls are you receiving now and what types of inquiries are people asking about?
  2. How does one access wealth in these times?
  3. What kind of advice can you give business owners considering furloughing or continuing to pay their workers?
  4. What’s your opinion of the $2 trillion stimulus package? What’s the most important aspect to its contents? Do you think the latest version should have kept out provisions on whether companies may conduct stock buybacks?
  5. Do you have general advice for clients as it pertains to getting into or remaining in the stock market? If they’re wanting to buy, what types of industries look good? If they’re wanting to sell, what would you tell them to get out of?
  6. Are you advising clients looking to buy to not wait for the bottom because they’ll miss it?
  7. Is there any place to hide in terms of making shifts in the portfolio or should buyers and sellers expect every investment will undergo swings?
  8. Should market players consider specifically buying or selling bonds or government issuances?
  9. Is part of the reason the market is undergoing a bit of a topsy-turvy ride because many market players are exiting high-yield bonds at the same time?
  10. How does the crisis affect dividends?
  11. How does a small business survive in this atmosphere?
  12. Considering most recessions are launched after a bear market period, is this unprecedented that we have both occurring jointly, and if so why?
  13. Can you confirm that inflation is not an expected result of this crisis? Can we expect deflation?
  14. Do you think the Fed would consider posing negative interest rates?
  15. Do you think we will see economic growth in the third quarter? If so, to what extent do you believe it will grow?
  16. How do see the outcome of this crisis once the pandemic curve has flattened in the United States and Americans push toward a sense of normalcy?
Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?

These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.

The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.

Do you have general advice for clients as it pertains to getting into or remaining in the stock market? If they’re wanting to buy, what types of industries look good? If they’re wanting to sell, what would you tell them to get out of?

We cannot make recommendations to the general public, we recommend that if you’re not out now, stay in. We feel it’s near the bottom. If you’re buying, the health care, software and technology sectors look good.

—Chuck Root, managing director of Double Eagle Financial in Santa Rosa

We do not advise our clients to try to time or trade this market. Our view of equities is that over the next decade or two they will outperform most classes of investments.

We are using this significant reduction in the value of most equities to rebalance portfolios to ensure that we are doing what the science of investing indicates will add the most to our clients achieve their goals.

—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa

With the market drop, stocks are now on sale. Could they go lower? Of course.

The bigger issue to address is someone’s willingness and need to take risk. From a very high level, this is the worst time possible to get out of the markets. The risk has already shown up and to get out of the stock market now is to follow the “buy high and sell low” strategy.

It’s important to remember that the equity markets are always risky. Most people would agree that it is smart to buy low and sell high.

Unfortunately, when the risk shows up, investors are always surprised and eager to immediately go to cash to wait out the storm. Stay put, stay disciplined and make sure you’re not taking more risk than you need to.

—Matthew Delaney, wealth advisor and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

In 2008, and again now, many investors contemplate pulling out of the stock market. Most advisers tell you to stay put.

Now imagine I am outside in a blizzard and someone tells me to stay put—because “if you wait long enough, the sun will come out.” It is absolutely true, but it is not helpful.

Therefore, my way of managing investment risk is to make tactical asset allocation adjustments as the economy and stock market conditions change. I don’t just ride the roller coaster.

I pulled back our exposure to stocks in the beginning of March. If you haven’t already done that, you may as well stay in now. I suspect we will find the market bottom within a couple of months. I’m not one to panic, but if you are, the secret to panic selling is to do it before everyone else!

—Montgomery Taylor, chief executive officer of Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

Our investment philosophy is rooted in several beliefs. We believe that markets work and investing in a diversified, low-cost, tax-efficient way allows investors to capture the long-term returns markets provide. As individual investors it is not possible to reliably time the markets and getting in and out of markets has been shown to reduce investor returns over time.

Our advice for our clients, and anyone considering long-term investing, is to choose an asset allocation (mix of asset classes including stocks, real estate, bonds and alternatives) that they will stay in through up and down markets, and let the markets work for them.

Based on our analysis of historical data, we don’t believe that moving in and out of specific sectors, companies, or even geographic regions for short periods of time will lead to better investment outcomes. If an investor has concentrated positions, this may be a good time to unwind those in favor of a more diversified approach.

—Bill Bockwoldt, advisor, principal of Private Ocean in San Rafael

If you have a time horizon of five years or longer, now is an attractive time to invest. Interest rates are low, the CARE Act is about to kick in, and we will likely see the virus risk moderate over the next few months.

That being said, we encourage our clients to have a long-term asset allocation and stick to it. So at times like these, we would be incrementally adding to equities.

We prefer U.S. equities over international and split our equity allocation about 80/20 between the two areas. The S&P 500 Index is an excellent investment option for U.S. investors. Internationally, we see China as a great growth story.

Other emerging markets may be more challenged in the near term. The same can be said about most of Europe. If you must sell, we generally sell across all asset classes to hold our target asset allocation.

—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley

