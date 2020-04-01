Is it too late to invest at the market bottom? Wealth managers offer some answers

Here are the questions North Bay advisers answered in this report :

Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?

These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.

The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.

Are you advising clients looking to buy, to not wait for the bottom because they’ll miss it?

We take responsibility for our client accounts, and they are not worried where the bottom is.

—Chuck Root, managing director of Double Eagle Financial in Santa Rosa

Buy a little bit as you can on a systematic schedule.

—David K. Brown, registered principal of Encore Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

If it is appropriate for a client to have exposure to equities, we are investing. We are not trying to time the market or identify the bottom. History has proven that having a good plan and executing that plan with a careful eye on expenses adds the most value for our clients.

Trying to time the market or catch the bottom requires great good luck and is seldom repeated. Also, we don’t generally target investments in specific industries but instead attempt to gain broad market exposure with as low costs as possible.

—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa

The best time to rebalance a portfolio is during turbulent markets. It provides an opportunity to buy while things are on sale.

If the market drops again, we rebalance again and buy things at a deeper discount. Our clients have an Investment Policy Statement, and it was put into place for a reason: to take the emotions out of investing in times of significant volatility.

—Matthew Delaney, wealth advisor and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

I’m advising clients to hold for a little while longer. The best buying opportunity is not here yet. However, they need to have their cash in the stock account and ready to go.

—Montgomery Taylor, chief executive officer of Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

We view the current market from the perspective of “equities are on sale” and are recommending investment of available cash that is earmarked for long-term investing.

We also don’t recommend trying to time the market because missing just a few of the “best” days (typically following the worst days) can lead to significantly lower long-term returns.

When deciding to get in or out of the market based on recent performance, one is making both a timing and a direction bet, and it is very difficult to be right about both of those things in the short-term. In more volatile markets, the emotions of individual investors tend to influence their thinking and they look for evidence to support how they feel (whether good or bad) so they take action after significant movements have already happened.

This leads individual investors to buy into elevated markets and sell into declining markets, both of which can have a negative impact on their investment returns.

—Bill Bockwoldt, advisor, principal of Private Ocean in San Rafael

No. Market timing does not work. The next decade looks pretty attractive to us, so there is no need to rush into any market right now.

—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley