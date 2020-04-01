Should I shift my investments somewhere safer? Wealth managers offer some answers

Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?

These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.

The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.

Is there any place to hide in terms of making shifts in the portfolio, or should buyers and sellers expect every investment will undergo swings?

I was recently asked by a friend how it was possible that an investment account that he opened in 2003 was now worth less than his initial investment.

If your time horizon is years in the future, the best way to lose money is to “run and hide” when markets undergo periods of volatility. A well allocated portfolio using multiple asset classes and not paying for expensive investment options will perform very well over time when compared with the risk free rate of return.

—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa

Fixed income instruments are the anchor of a portfolio. When equity markets are doing well, investors will often view bonds as a drag on a portfolio. This is not the view they should take. Bonds provide stability in times of market volatility and they are doing exactly what we want them to be doing during the current downturn.

—Matthew Delaney, wealth advisor and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

Investments have risk. They can all fluctuate. If you want stability while you wait out this bear market, you can put your money into short-term treasury bonds.

—Montgomery Taylor, chief executive officer of Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

We view market declines as opportunities to potentially rebalance our client portfolios.

If markets move far enough, as they did in 2008/2009, and are approaching this year, we actively rebalance by selling overweight asset classes that have held up better such as bond and alternative funds, and reallocating those dollars to equity and real estate funds.

This is the strategy of buying what is “on sale” at the time. And conversely, when equity markets are up we will sell some of those assets to take profits and “refill” the fixed income (bond funds) allocation.

The benefit of diversification across investment asset classes is the ongoing opportunity to rebalance because some asset classes are always doing better than others. Investors who move to cash in declining markets risk the possibility of those “best” days of returns that typically follow rapid market declines.

So from our perspective, the “safe” place to be (and stay) is fully invested in a diversified way.

—Bill Bockwoldt, advisor, principal of Private Ocean in San Rafael

We invest in a variety of alternative investments that have a low correlation to the stock market. Generally, investors need to be accredited to qualify for these investments due to their complexity. Money market funds are also a great place to ride out this crisis.

—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley