What next for government bonds? Wealth managers offer some answers

Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?

These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.

The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.

Should market players consider specifically buying or selling bonds or government issuances?

I am not a market player. Bonds with credit and duration risk have a role in most portfolios. It’s important to remember that the best professional market strategists manage hedge funds, and they seldom outperform our low cost investment portfolios over a 10- or 20-year time period. There is a reason why they are investing other people’s money.

—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa

Hopefully, an investor has an investment policy statement that they are using as a guide during difficult times. When equities are down, it makes sense to take money from fixed income and rebalance the portfolio.

—Matthew Delaney, wealth advisor and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

Government bonds are a good place for part of your portfolio. Long-term bonds are more volatile than short-term bonds. This is why, right now, I like iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV), which holds U.S. treasury bonds with maturities between one month and one year.

—Montgomery Taylor, chief executive officer of Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

We believe bond funds are an important part of a diversified portfolio, and are currently selling shares of bond funds as part of our portfolio rebalancing activities for our clients.

We use a variety of bond funds including short-term, corporate, high-yield and municipal. The decision to purchase bonds or government issuances should depend on the investment objectives and personal financial circumstances of the investor.

Again, we believe diversification across asset classes works for long-term investors and decisions on what to purchase in these volatile markets should be dictated by long-term objectives. The markets have historically rewarded patient, long-term investors who follow a disciplined approach to investing.

—Bill Bockwoldt, advisor, principal of Private Ocean in San Rafael

We are big fans of municipal bonds that are double tax free. For many Californians, income tax rates have never been higher. We do not recommend other government bonds. We do allocation about 30 percent to world class fixed income managers.

—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley