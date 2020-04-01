What next for government bonds? Wealth managers offer some answers
Wealth advice for challenging times
Here are the questions North Bay advisers answered in this report:
- What volume of calls are you receiving now and what types of inquiries are people asking about?
- How does one access wealth in these times?
- What kind of advice can you give business owners considering furloughing or continuing to pay their workers?
- What’s your opinion of the $2 trillion stimulus package? What’s the most important aspect to its contents? Do you think the latest version should have kept out provisions on whether companies may conduct stock buybacks?
- Do you have general advice for clients as it pertains to getting into or remaining in the stock market? If they’re wanting to buy, what types of industries look good? If they’re wanting to sell, what would you tell them to get out of?
- Are you advising clients looking to buy to not wait for the bottom because they’ll miss it?
- Is there any place to hide in terms of making shifts in the portfolio or should buyers and sellers expect every investment will undergo swings?
- Should market players consider specifically buying or selling bonds or government issuances?
- Is part of the reason the market is undergoing a bit of a topsy-turvy ride because many market players are exiting high-yield bonds at the same time?
- How does the crisis affect dividends?
- How does a small business survive in this atmosphere?
- Considering most recessions are launched after a bear market period, is this unprecedented that we have both occurring jointly, and if so why?
- Can you confirm that inflation is not an expected result of this crisis? Can we expect deflation?
- Do you think the Fed would consider posing negative interest rates?
- Do you think we will see economic growth in the third quarter? If so, to what extent do you believe it will grow?
- How do see the outcome of this crisis once the pandemic curve has flattened in the United States and Americans push toward a sense of normalcy?
- Do you think the Fed would consider posing negative interest rates?
- Do you think we will see economic growth in the third quarter? If so, to what extent do you believe it will grow?
- How do you see the outcome of this crisis once the pandemic curve has flattened in the United States and Americans push toward a sense of normalcy? <
Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?
These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.
The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.
Should market players consider specifically buying or selling bonds or government issuances?
I am not a market player. Bonds with credit and duration risk have a role in most portfolios. It’s important to remember that the best professional market strategists manage hedge funds, and they seldom outperform our low cost investment portfolios over a 10- or 20-year time period. There is a reason why they are investing other people’s money.
—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa
Hopefully, an investor has an investment policy statement that they are using as a guide during difficult times. When equities are down, it makes sense to take money from fixed income and rebalance the portfolio.
—Matthew Delaney, wealth advisor and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa
Government bonds are a good place for part of your portfolio. Long-term bonds are more volatile than short-term bonds. This is why, right now, I like iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV), which holds U.S. treasury bonds with maturities between one month and one year.
—Montgomery Taylor, chief executive officer of Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management in Santa Rosa
We believe bond funds are an important part of a diversified portfolio, and are currently selling shares of bond funds as part of our portfolio rebalancing activities for our clients.
We use a variety of bond funds including short-term, corporate, high-yield and municipal. The decision to purchase bonds or government issuances should depend on the investment objectives and personal financial circumstances of the investor.
Again, we believe diversification across asset classes works for long-term investors and decisions on what to purchase in these volatile markets should be dictated by long-term objectives. The markets have historically rewarded patient, long-term investors who follow a disciplined approach to investing.
—Bill Bockwoldt, advisor, principal of Private Ocean in San Rafael
We are big fans of municipal bonds that are double tax free. For many Californians, income tax rates have never been higher. We do not recommend other government bonds. We do allocation about 30 percent to world class fixed income managers.
—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley
Wealth advice for challenging times
Here are the questions North Bay advisers answered in this report:
- What volume of calls are you receiving now and what types of inquiries are people asking about?
- How does one access wealth in these times?
- What kind of advice can you give business owners considering furloughing or continuing to pay their workers?
- What’s your opinion of the $2 trillion stimulus package? What’s the most important aspect to its contents? Do you think the latest version should have kept out provisions on whether companies may conduct stock buybacks?
- Do you have general advice for clients as it pertains to getting into or remaining in the stock market? If they’re wanting to buy, what types of industries look good? If they’re wanting to sell, what would you tell them to get out of?
- Are you advising clients looking to buy to not wait for the bottom because they’ll miss it?
- Is there any place to hide in terms of making shifts in the portfolio or should buyers and sellers expect every investment will undergo swings?
- Should market players consider specifically buying or selling bonds or government issuances?
- Is part of the reason the market is undergoing a bit of a topsy-turvy ride because many market players are exiting high-yield bonds at the same time?
- How does the crisis affect dividends?
- How does a small business survive in this atmosphere?
- Considering most recessions are launched after a bear market period, is this unprecedented that we have both occurring jointly, and if so why?
- Can you confirm that inflation is not an expected result of this crisis? Can we expect deflation?
- Do you think the Fed would consider posing negative interest rates?
- Do you think we will see economic growth in the third quarter? If so, to what extent do you believe it will grow?
- How do see the outcome of this crisis once the pandemic curve has flattened in the United States and Americans push toward a sense of normalcy?
- Do you think the Fed would consider posing negative interest rates?
- Do you think we will see economic growth in the third quarter? If so, to what extent do you believe it will grow?
- How do you see the outcome of this crisis once the pandemic curve has flattened in the United States and Americans push toward a sense of normalcy? <