What next high-yield bonds and market stability? Wealth managers offer some answers

Here are the questions North Bay advisers answered in this report :

Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?

These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.

The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.

Is part of the reason the market is undergoing a bit of a topsy-turvy ride because many market players are exiting high-yield bonds at the same time?

I believe you are seeing the dark side of the index-fund phenomenon where they just sell everything non-indiscriminately.

—David K. Brown, registered principal of Encore Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

The market has determined that the risk of default for many companies high yield debt is much higher than it was a month ago. The high yield bond market has a higher correlation to equities than treasury bonds or notes with similar terms.

—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa

High-yield bonds have suffered in the last few weeks, and we are seeing investors jump ship. This is certainly adding to the wild swings in the market.

—Matthew Delaney, wealth advisor and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

I doubt it.

—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley