What next for dividends amid the crisis? Wealth managers offer some answers during coronavirus lockdown

Here are the questions North Bay advisers answered in this report :

Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?

These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.

The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.

How does the crisis affect dividends?

Obviously some companies have discontinued dividends, but most A companies will not be affected. We would only buy high quality companies that held the dividends steady.

—Chuck Root, managing director of Double Eagle Financial in Santa Rosa

For now it doesn’t, but over the next three to nine months, it would not be a surprise to see companies cut back to build up their balance sheets to stay financially healthy.

—David K. Brown, registered principal of Encore Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

The crisis associated with the slowdown in economic activity associated with the coronavirus is likely to cause many companies to reduce their dividend.

—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa

In a crisis like this, we are seeing many companies suspend dividend payments. We always recommend looking at total return and not just dividends for this very reason.

—Matthew Delaney, wealth advisor and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

Companies like Boeing and others have already stopped paying dividends. Until we understand how deep this recession will be, it’s prudent for companies to hold as much cash as possible. This will allow them to remain financially strong during the crisis and ultimately return to paying dividends in the future.

—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley