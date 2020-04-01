What next for small business survival with the lockdown? Wealth managers offer some answers
Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?
These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.
The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.
How does a small business survive in this atmosphere?
Run don’t walk to the SBA (Small Business Administration)! That is why the stimulus package is so important.
—David K. Brown, registered principal of Encore Wealth Management in Santa Rosa
In the short term, access to capital will help with volatile revenue and the need to extend terms to their clients who are also experiencing volatile revenue.
Over the long term, the ability of a small firm to change and adapt to a changing environment will determine who survives and who does not.
—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa
It is crucial to have emergency cash reserves that can be accessed during times like these.
The stimulus is the first lifeline that carries great optimism in helping business survive this economy. There is also some private sector funding that is available to small business.
Lastly, as mentioned in the Harvard Business School Journal, small businesses should try to renegotiate terms of contract and debt. Possible even defer payments on interest in outstanding debt for a few months.
—Matthew Delaney, wealth advisor and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa
Our local, state and federal governments have purposefully shut down our economy to control the coronavirus. This is intentional but quite damaging to small businesses and millions of employees.
The CARES Act is the first effort to repair the damage that is being done. It’s a great start. If the crisis continues, I would not be surprised to see more stimuli. Small businesses need to get up to speed quickly as to how to apply for these benefits. That alone will be a challenge.
—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley
