Are a bear stock market and recession coming together? Wealth managers offer some answers

Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?

These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.

The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.

Considering most recessions are launched after a bear market period, is this unprecedented that we have both occurring jointly, and if so why?

There is no telling when a recession can hit. Part of the issue is when people begin thinking fearfully and start pulling back with business decisions, we get a recession.

—Chuck Root, managing director of Double Eagle Financial in Santa Rosa

Officially a recession has not been called only anticipated (rightfully so) for the next quarter. How long it lasts all depends on people taking this seriously and staying in place and practicing good measures.

—David K. Brown, registered principal of Encore Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

“This time is different” is a common expression heard at the beginning of every recession. The statement is always true in some ways and always ultimately wrong in the most important ways.

—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa

Markets always deliver the unexpected. While recessions often occur after a bear market, it is not a requirement. It reminds us of the importance to expect the unexpected when it comes to market downturns.

—Matthew Delaney, wealth advisor and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

Again, this was an intentional and globally coordinated economic shut down. This is unprecedented.

The hope is that the shutdown will be brief enough that the robust economy that embraced the world before the crisis will take off again. Imagine throwing a gallon of water onto a bonfire. Most likely, the fire will slow but ultimately rage on. Let’s hope this is the case.

—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley