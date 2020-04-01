Are a bear stock market and recession coming together? Wealth managers offer some answers
Wealth advice for challenging times
Here are the questions North Bay advisers answered in this report:
- What volume of calls are you receiving now and what types of inquiries are people asking about?
- How does one access wealth in these times?
- What kind of advice can you give business owners considering furloughing or continuing to pay their workers?
- What’s your opinion of the $2 trillion stimulus package? What’s the most important aspect to its contents? Do you think the latest version should have kept out provisions on whether companies may conduct stock buybacks?
- Do you have general advice for clients as it pertains to getting into or remaining in the stock market? If they’re wanting to buy, what types of industries look good? If they’re wanting to sell, what would you tell them to get out of?
- Are you advising clients looking to buy to not wait for the bottom because they’ll miss it?
- Is there any place to hide in terms of making shifts in the portfolio or should buyers and sellers expect every investment will undergo swings?
- Should market players consider specifically buying or selling bonds or government issuances?
- Is part of the reason the market is undergoing a bit of a topsy-turvy ride because many market players are exiting high-yield bonds at the same time?
- How does the crisis affect dividends?
- How does a small business survive in this atmosphere?
- Considering most recessions are launched after a bear market period, is this unprecedented that we have both occurring jointly, and if so why?
- Can you confirm that inflation is not an expected result of this crisis? Can we expect deflation?
Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?
These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.
The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.
Considering most recessions are launched after a bear market period, is this unprecedented that we have both occurring jointly, and if so why?
There is no telling when a recession can hit. Part of the issue is when people begin thinking fearfully and start pulling back with business decisions, we get a recession.
—Chuck Root, managing director of Double Eagle Financial in Santa Rosa
Officially a recession has not been called only anticipated (rightfully so) for the next quarter. How long it lasts all depends on people taking this seriously and staying in place and practicing good measures.
—David K. Brown, registered principal of Encore Wealth Management in Santa Rosa
“This time is different” is a common expression heard at the beginning of every recession. The statement is always true in some ways and always ultimately wrong in the most important ways.
—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa
Markets always deliver the unexpected. While recessions often occur after a bear market, it is not a requirement. It reminds us of the importance to expect the unexpected when it comes to market downturns.
—Matthew Delaney, wealth advisor and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa
Again, this was an intentional and globally coordinated economic shut down. This is unprecedented.
The hope is that the shutdown will be brief enough that the robust economy that embraced the world before the crisis will take off again. Imagine throwing a gallon of water onto a bonfire. Most likely, the fire will slow but ultimately rage on. Let’s hope this is the case.
—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley
