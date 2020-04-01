Will the coronavirus crisis cause inflation or deflation? Wealth managers offer some answers

Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?

These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.

The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.

Can you confirm that inflation is not an expected result of this crisis? Can we expect deflation?

Now, a year from now or three years from now, that is the real question that will be asked for quite some time to come.

—David K. Brown, registered principal of Encore Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

A teacher once told me that the definition of inflation is when “there are too many dollars chasing too few goods.”

She made that statement to me at a time when inflation was a significant factor in everyone’s life. The intervening years have given us improvements in productivity from trade and technology that I couldn’t have imagined at the time.

I think it unlikely that we will see systemic inflation for many years. The very active role of government regulation, for all the valid reasons that benefit of our society, is lowering the potential growth rate of our economy. Slow economic growth may give us deflation regardless of the government’s effort to stimulate the economy.

—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa

My crystal ball is always murky so I cannot say (nor can anyone) what inflation will do in the upcoming months and years, given the $2 trillion stimulus.

One positive note on inflation is that the inflation index expectation has fallen quite considerably in the last month. On March 2, a 7-year TIPS (Treasury inflation protected securities) yielded –0.40%. On March 19th, a seven-year TIPS yielded 0.60%. The reason for this increase in TIP yields is that inflation expectations have collapsed the course of the month.

On March 2, the market was forecasting inflation (measured as the difference in nominal Treasury and TIPS yields) of 1.41% over the next ten years. As of March 19, the market was forecasting inflation of just 0.50% over the next ten years.

—Matthew Delaney, wealth advisor and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

Inflation has been running at about 2 percent for many years. It actually dipped after the Great Recession ended in 2010. I don’t expect that to change. Consumer spending will likely be impacted for at least the balance of the year. That will likely put pressure on durable goods, travel, and residential real estate.

Interest rates will remain low, which will support real estate so maybe there is little net impact. Oil prices have also plummeted due to an unrelated global price war – this will likely keep gasoline prices quite low for the balance of 2020.

—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley