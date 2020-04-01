Will the Fed take interset rates below zero? Wealth managers offer some answers

Here are the questions North Bay advisers answered in this report :

Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?

These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.

The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.

Do you think the Fed would consider posing negative interest rates?

Basically, with the current zero percentage rates and the $700 billion of bonds they are buying, it’s close to negative. We don’t want the banks to charge us to keep our money.

—Chuck Root, managing director of Double Eagle Financial in Santa Rosa

I hope not, (it) hasn’t worked well for any country that has done it.

—David K. Brown, registered principal of Encore Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

I do not think the Fed will reduce the Fed Funds rate below zero. Our financial system would sustain significant damage from negative rates. There are better ways for the Fed to be accommodating.

—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa

I don’t anticipate the Fed posing negative interest rates.

—Matthew Delaney, wealth advisor and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

No. Negative rates in other places in the world have not had much benefit. It’s like pushing on a string. The Fed has pretty much used up this form of monetary policy. Now we need to rely upon fiscal policy and the grit of the American workforce to rebuild and move forward.

—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley