What economic growth will there be in Q3? Wealth managers offer some answers on the post-lockdown world

Here are the questions North Bay advisers answered in this report :

Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?

These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.

The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.

Do you think we will see economic growth in the third quarter? If so, to what extent do you believe it will grow?

When you look out that far, not even a crystal ball helps, given the current situation.

—Chuck Root, managing director of Double Eagle Financial in Santa Rosa:

If the virus gets contained, hell yes. If not, it will be the least of our worries.

—David K. Brown, registered principal of Encore Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

I think that it is possible that we will return to close to trend GDP growth in the third quarter, if the impact of the coronavirus is significantly reduced quickly such that we all go back to normal activities by the end of April.

If the impact persists, we may see growth in the third quarter but only when compared to the second quarter.

—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa

It is impossible to know what type of recovery we will see and when. It could certainly come in the third quarter, but it all depends on how quickly we can get people back to work and small businesses opened back up. The sooner, the better.

—Matthew Delaney, wealth adviser and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

It’s just too early to know how Q3 will look. In the coming weeks, we will have a better sense of the longevity of the health crisis. We know Q2 will be a massive drop. We will certainly not make that back up in Q3.

—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley