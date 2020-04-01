What next after the pandemic curve flattens? Wealth managers offer some answers

Here are the questions North Bay advisers answered in this report :

Should you buy or sell stocks? If I have a small business closed up by the “shelter in place” order, where do I find the money to pay the bills? And most prominently, what’s going to happen with financial sickness inflicted by the coronavirus?

These were the questions posed by the North Bay Business Journal to local wealth advisers about a roller-coaster stock market and government stimulus on the way. A few were able to say confidently what’s next.

The responses are alphabetized by their firm’s name.

How do you see the outcome of this crisis once the pandemic curve has flattened in the United States and Americans push toward a sense of normalcy?

We are a strong country that will recover. The timing is not certain. There are economics as well as health issues to be dealt with. Employment will play a large part of how companies recover. If everyone is treated OK, we will do well.

—Chuck Root, managing director of Double Eagle Financial in Santa Rosa

As Americans, you tell us we can’t have something or (can’t) do something, (and) it only makes us want it more. People will be out in droves.

—David K. Brown, registered principal of Encore Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

We are Americans. We will pick ourselves up and rebuild our businesses, our lives and our economy just like the last crisis.

—John E. Mackey, senior vice president of Exchange Bank, Trust & Investment Management in Santa Rosa

When we get a handle on the pandemic, I think the market will recover quickly.

There will be many things that we will have learned, and we will be able to strengthen our health care system to tackle issues like this in the future.

Our country is resilient, and we will unequivocally get through this together. We need to stay optimistic, turn off the media, support local businesses and do our part to not spread this virus.

—Matthew Delaney, wealth adviser and managing partner of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

Once the coronavirus panic is over, investors will return to their usual buying habits and drive the stock market back up.

This will be a wonderful buying opportunity to make money in the stock market. How will we know when the bear market is over? This is what I’m watching for: Bear markets never end on good news; markets bottom before the economy turns around; when prices are at severe discount markets bottom; and the best sign of a market bottom is panic selling.

—Montgomery Taylor, chief executive officer of Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

I’m generally an optimistic person and have great confidence in our ability to tackle this problem quickly and effectively. That being said, 2020 is likely going to be a real challenge for many of us.

Unemployment rates are already spiking and 70 percent of our economy is driven by consumer spending. If we are effective in addressing the virus itself with better treatment and a vaccine, I would look forward to 2021 as being a period of growth and prosperity.

Taking a longer view, it’s hard not to imagine a future just five years from now that is once again a period of global growth and economic prosperity, resulting in increased longevity, environmental stewardship, and social equality. That sounds pretty good to me.

—Bruce Raabe, chief executive officer of Relevant Wealth Advisors in Mill Valley