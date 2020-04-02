Small business, outgunned in Washington, worries about survival

The lobbying blitz over the record stimulus package that President Donald Trump signed last week is forcing small businesses to confront a harsh reality in Washington: They can’t match the muscle that big corporations wield on Capitol Hill.

Small-business advocates say they are on the losing end of the $2 trillion coronavirus-rescue program, even as Trump touts it as the means by which the federal government will keep small business alive in the face of mass shutdowns.

The reality, they say, is far different. By one estimate, small businesses may need more than $1 trillion to replace lost revenue over the next three months. Yet the main pool of money allocated by Congress for hundreds of thousands of restaurants, hardware stores, theaters, dry cleaners, clothing stores, beauty salons and the like is just $349 billion in the form of forgivable loans over two months — as much as $10 million each, and only if certain conditions are met.

Another concern: Individual restaurants and hotels that are part of large, multinational chains or owned by private-equity firms will be able to take advantage of the program. They could squeeze out small businesses in the chase for the $349 billion pot of money, which will be allocated by community banks and other Small Business Administration lenders on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Friday.

“Politicians of both parties talk a lot about small business. It’s right up there with apple pie,” said Stacy Mitchell, co-director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, an advocacy and research group. “But when it comes right down to it, much of what they actually do tilts the playing field in favor of big businesses at the expense of small businesses.”

Getting fast relief to small-business owners and their workers is central to shoring up the American economy as it confronts a severe recession because lockdowns intended to slow the virus’s spread. Small businesses employ almost half of the private workforce and have been among the hardest hit with four out of five Americans subject to stay-at-home orders.

Even though the Small Business Administration, which is managing the program, has taken steps to streamline the application and approval process, the money is about 15 times what the SBA’s flagship loan program typically oversees.

“The SBA website was really overloaded,” said Jay Barrett, the chief executive officer of Fetch! Pet Care, a pet-walking and sitting service in Washington, Alabama and other locations.

With business in March down about 84% from February, he’s been trying to get his application in for an SBA disaster loan, an existing program for small firms that suffer economic injury. They are available only up to $25,000 for an unsecured loan, and up to $2 million if collateralized. “We actually did our applications for the first round at about two in the morning Eastern time because the site kept crashing.”

Yet another issue is that the funds come in the form of forgivable loans rather than direct grants. Many small-business owners, facing an uncertain future, are worried about taking on debt, given that their revenue in many cases has gone to zero overnight.

The Small Business Majority, which advocates for small firms, had unsuccessfully sought $250 billion in direct grants and $250 billion in loans. John Arensmeyer, the group’s founder and chief executive officer, said the package Congress passed isn’t big enough and won’t get firms the money they need quickly enough.