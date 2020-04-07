Here's what small businesses will need to show in seeking the SBA's new Paycheck Protection Plan loans

Applying for the new Paycheck Protection Program loans from the Small Business Administration has been a tricky endeavor for the local SBA lenders tasked with making them happen.

Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank has come up with a guide for business owners to help the application process move quickly.

For calendar 2019, the applicant must provide copies of all applicable payroll documentation available, including payroll processor records, payroll tax reports filed with the IRS (including Forms 941, 940, state income and unemployment tax filing reports). That includes documentation reflecting the payments made related to health insurance premiums under a group health plan, any and all funding of retirement plans, vacation, sick leave and other paid time off, if applicable.

Here's the bank's checklist, based on SBA guidelines issued to date, of financial information that borrowers will need, if applicable, in order to process the SBA loan application:

For calendar year 2019, provide a copy of the income statement for the business.

For the period on or around February 15, 2020, submit payroll records indicating the same information as provided in the bullet above, including information confirming the number of employees.

Provide any documentation not requested above that supports the “Average Monthly Payroll” amount reported on page one of the Paycheck Protection Program Borrower Application Form. Exchange Bank asks that this section of the application be completed in accordance with the instruction listed on page 3 of the loan application.

Provide a color copy of each business owner(s) driver’s license(s).

For sole proprietorships, include an Income Statement for Fiscal Year End 2019 or a Filed Tax Return for most recent Fiscal Year End.

Submit a copy of a cancelled check indicating the business’s checking account and routing number; approved loans will be funded into this checking account via ACH.

For corporations, include a copy of filed articles of incorporation (available for free from the California Secretary of State website) and by-laws.

For LLCs, include a copy of the filed Articles of Organization (use same link shown above) and Operating Agreement.

How to calculate payroll cost

2019 annual payroll cost: Subtract compensation amounts in excess of an annual salary of $100K.

Adjusted payroll cost divided by 12 months = average monthly qualifying payroll

Multiply average monthly qualifying payroll by 2.5 = maximum loan amount

Loan forgiveness