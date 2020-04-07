What you need to know about SBA's new Payment Protection Program for coronavirus-impacted small businesses

Under the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program launched April 3, applicants apply only through banks that are SBA preferred agents.

Here are the particulars. Amounts can be up to $10 million of relief, if the business qualifies under the 16-point criteria shown in the checklist. Loans are available for businesses substantially affected by COVID-19, such as supply chain disruptions, staffing challenges and/or a decrease in sales or customers, or shuttered businesses.

Banks receive SBA guarantees on these loans that they authorized from their own funds and can sell them back to the SBA at a future date. The mechanism for doing this is what is patently unclear at this time, causing anxiety in banking circles.

The program differs from the economic injury disaster loan from SBA under applicants apply directly to the SBA for up to $2 million of relief.

Under the Paycheck Protection Program, loans are available for businesses substantially affected by COVID-19, such as supply chain disruptions, staffing challenges and/or a decrease in sales or customers, or shuttered businesses. The maximum loan amount is $10 million.

The loan amount may be up to 250% of a borrower’s average monthly payroll costs in 2019, plus an additional 25% of this same amount, subject to review by the lender. These funds can be used for payroll and administrative, sick leave, and group health premiums. Funds can also be used for mortgage payments, rent, utilities, and interest on debt obligations incurred before Feb. 16, 2020.

Loan payments can be deferred for up to six months. Payroll costs will be capped at $100,000 annualized for each employee. For seasonal or new businesses borrowers, loan application time periods will vary. Businesses that have or will receive Economic Injury and Disaster Loans (EIDL) between Feb. 15, 2020 and June 30, 2020 have the option to refinance these loans under parameters of the Paycheck Protection Program with outstanding EIDL loan amount added to the payroll sum within the PPP loan.

Loan forgiveness amounts are predicated upon maintaining payroll continuity during the covered period. Borrowers will need to submit additional information at a later date in order to be granted partial or full loan forgiveness.