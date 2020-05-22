Santa Rosa External Real Estate Sales Manager Nick Clay wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: Oversee, support and lead RCU’s external mortgage lending team in the eight counties RCU serves. This includes our team of external loan officers and processors throughout Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Mendocino, Marin, Contra Costa, Solano and San Francisco counties. Other duties include recruiting, operational support and community engagement.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I have a true passion for helping others succeed! This means helping our members, my staff and our communities achieve their financial goals and dreams!

Years with company: 15

Length of time in current position: 4 Months

Number of companywide employees: 715

Number who report to you: 8

Greatest professional accomplishment: This moment came during my prior role as the Fourth Street branch manager in Santa Rosa. We opened our doors immediately to our members following the 2017 and 2019 fires.

Specifically, in 2017 we were able to serve our members right away, many having just lost their homes 24 hours prior and had nothing but the clothes on their backs.

We provided them crucial services such as cash, debit and credit card replacements on the spot, and reassurance we were there for them. We hugged our members, held their hands and listened to their stories. Those moments leading our team will always be among the greatest accomplishments of my career.

Greatest professional challenge: Balancing full-time work and school was quite the challenge in my 20s, especially once I went into management. It took 9 years, but I completed my college degrees through SRJC and Sonoma State.

Best advice received: “Work very hard to make sure bad things don’t happen, but when they do, you’ll be judged on how you recover. It’s about how you respond,“ --Brett Martinez

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Promoting into my current role as the external real estate sales manager in Mortgage Lending, bridging my branch member service background with external lending.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Consistent communication - RCU constantly warrants questions and feedback from both members and staff. The organization listens for needs, strategizes proactively and offers impeccable solutions to better the financial wellbeing of our members and employees…The organization does a fantastic job engaging and supporting staff, celebrating the wins, all while providing a fun and meaningful work life balance.

Next professional goal: To fully develop and expand our External Mortgage Lending team in the eight counties we serve. The communities we serve deserve the best products and services out there; it’s my mission to ensure our team is able to reach and assist those families so they may reach their financial goals and dreams.

Education: Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park, CA Bachelor of Science degree, business administration, custom concentration in management, finance, marketing and organizational leadership; Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, Associates of Arts degree: Dean’s List, General Education Studies

Hometown: Windsor

Community/nonprofit activities: Board member, CHOP’s Teen Club of Santa Rosa; ambassador, Santa Rosa Metro Chamber

Mentor/admired businessperson: Brett Martinez, president and CEO of Redwood Credit Union. Brett is an incredible leader, not only within our organization but in the communities we serve. He pushes staff for excellence, represents the best interest of the cooperative and has mentored many throughout the North Bay. He’s always been a tremendous supporter of my career growth at RCU.