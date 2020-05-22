Channing Hussey of Marin County's Private Ocean Wealth Management wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Read other profiles of this year’s winners.

Responsibilities with your company: I am a decisive and collaborative leader who has the proven ability to drive company growth through innovative people and culture management, operational process implementation and strategic initiatives.

I have a comprehensive background in operations, marketing, technology, legal/contracts, sales and human resource management and a demonstrated ability to build cohesion, trust and project engagement across organizations.

I have a comprehensive background in operations, marketing, technology, legal/contracts, sales and human resource management and a demonstrated ability to build cohesion, trust and project engagement across organizations.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am affectionately known by many as the “Chief of Getting Sh*t Done,” because of my ability to see opportunities and challenges, clearly identify a path forward and execute on the plan flawlessly.

Number of companywide employees: 51

Number who report to you: 50

Greatest professional accomplishment: In 2018, Mosaic Financial Partners decided to aggressively approach finding a succession plan for the founder, Norm Boone.

I oversaw beginning to end management of the research, execution and closing of the Private Ocean acquisition. Starting first, with analysis of if an internal purchase would be desirable, leading to hiring an investment banker “DeVoe and Company“ to represent Mosaic for an external sale then approaching multiple buyers, selecting Private Ocean, completing the sell side work plus representing 20+ staff for hiring into Private Ocean, and all other logistics that take place to close then integrate two companies into one.

Greatest professional challenge: Inspiring greatness out of people to achieve greater than they believed they could achieve (particularly advocating for, encouraging and lifting women early in their careers) is my greatest joy and greatest challenge.

Best advice received: A career isn’t built alone and mine certainly reflects that.

From the first attorney to give me a chance to be his assistant, or my step-father pushing me so hard in how I communicate at the dinner table I’ve been surrounded my whole life by strong leaders - a large majority being my male advocates.

I have had an enormous amount of people give me opportunities and provide coaching and feedback to help in my growth.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Making partner

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We care about a singular product, our people, and bringing along the hearts and mind of people in a meaningful way that connects them to the organization. Culture is almost exclusively my focus each day.

Next professional goal: C level leadership

Education: Bachelor of arts degree, business administration --emphasis economics at California State University, Fullerton; 2008 G2 Leadership Institute (MBA alternative) 2017-2016 Misc. Culture and Coaching Certifications Partners In Leadership; 2014 Certified Legal Assistant (Paralegal), Association of Legal Administrators; 2009 Certificate of Interior Design; Interior Designers Institute, Newport Beach, 2005

Hometown: Williston, North Dakota

Community/nonprofit activities: Junior League San Francisco Board of Directors nominating chair; Marina Community Association Board of Directors, Secretary; Leadership San Francisco, Class of 201

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Fintech

Best place to work outside of your office: I like being in the office

Hobbies: Green space and sunshine!

What you wanted to be when you grew up: President

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Own a house

First job: Cart pusher at Albertsons

Social media you most use: Linkedin

Favorite book: “Gone with the Wind”

Favorite movie: Documentaries

Favorite App: Dashlane

Favorite after-work drink: Dirty martini

Last vacation: Mackinac Island

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

Cares about people she leads; is a go getter; can find the answer in 45 seconds or less; never gives up.