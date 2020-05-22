Santa Rosa accounting firm partner Michael Zelda wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: Zelda leads the Manufacturing and Consumer Products practice in Northern California for Moss Adams. Zelda co-leads Moss Adams Path to Success program in Northern California whereby senior managers and managers are given enhanced career planning and mentoring leading to a clear line of sight of their future with the firm.

In addition, Zelda works closely with the leader of the Moss Adams China Practice providing assurance support for companies doing business in China or Chinese companies needing public accounting services in the United States.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

After nearly two decades of working with a vast assortment of technology, manufacturing, food and beverage, distribution, retail clients, ranging from owner managed to large multinational corporations, Zelda has found himself drawn to the middle market. He shares the same entrepreneurial spirit of his clients where he helps his clients grow and remain competitive. No matter where his clients are at in their business lifecycle, he is able to help them plan for what’s next in a complex business landscape.

Years with company: 15

Length of time in current position: 5

Number of companywide employees: 3,400

Greatest professional accomplishment: Becoming a partner at Moss Adams.

Greatest professional challenge: Balancing my career as an audit partner with family life.

Best advice received: ALWAYS BE HONEST… Trust is an essential element of any relationship whether with your clients or your team. A lot of people are depending on your sincere and honest feedback.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Becoming a partner at Moss Adams

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Our mission is to foster an inclusive and diverse culture where everyone feels like they belong.

Next professional goal: Beginning July 1, 2020 I will take over the role of leading our Assurance Department in the North Bay.

Education: Masters of Science degree in applied economics and finance; Bachelor of Science degree in business management

Hometown: Camarillo, CA

Community/nonprofit activities: SF Made - Audit Committee Member

Mentor/admired businessperson: Lynn Nixon (Moss Adams LLP Partner - Retired)

Typical day at the office: I am typically out of the office on most days visiting with my teams and clients.

Best place to work outside of your office: I prefer to work with my teams at my clients’ locations.

Hobbies: Woodworking, fishing, music

What you wanted to be when you grew up: Accountant

First job: Appliance salesman at Circuit City

Favorite after-work drink: Good Earth Sweet and Spicy Tea (decaf)