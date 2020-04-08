Stocks up 3.4% on Wall Street as hopes build for virus peak

NEW YORK — Stocks shot 3.4% higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors chose to focus on the optimistic side of data about the coronavirus outbreak’s trajectory.

It’s the latest about-face in this brutally volatile stretch for the U.S. stock market, which has flip-flopped between gains and losses for six straight days. The up moves have recently been bigger than the downward swings, though, amid signs that deaths and infections may be nearing a peak or plateau in some of the world’s hardest-hit areas.

The S&P 500 has jumped nearly 23% since it hit a low two and a half weeks ago.

Trading remained unsettled around the world Wednesday, though, with European and Asian stock markets mixed. A day before, an even bigger gain for the S&P 500 suddenly vanished in the afternoon.

Markets have been incredibly volatile in recent weeks as investors guess at how badly the coronavirus outbreak will hurt corporate profits. The economic damage is widespread, and France’s central bank said its economy entered a recession with a 6% drop in the first three months of the year.

Countering that is unprecedented aid from governments and central banks. Some investors are also pointing to nascent signs that infections and deaths may soon be peaking or plateauing in several hotspots around the world. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, said Wednesday that the White House is working on plans to eventually reopen the country amid “glimmers of hope,“ and President Donald Trump said it “will be sooner rather than later.“

Caught between those forces are investors, who have sent the S&P 500 down about 20% from its record set in February. Earlier, it had fallen as much as a third from that mark, reflecting investors’ expectations for a steep, sudden recession. Where stocks go from here depends on how long it takes for the economy to reopen and get closer to what used to be normal.

“It’s positive that people are talking about reopening the economy,” said Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist for LPL Financial. “The White House has been talking about that. The more we can focus on what the economy will look like several months out, the better it will be for markets.”

Stocks that have been beaten down the most since the sell-off began in February were leading the market, including energy companies, retailers and travel-related companies. That was also the early trend of Tuesday, before the gains vanished.

Gap rose 11.7%, United Airlines gained 9.9% and Marathon Petroleum was up 9.4% as investors envisioned people shopping again at stores, flying for vacations and driving to the office once stay-at-home orders are relaxed. All three, though, are still down more than 50% for 2020 so far.

Shares of health insurers and other stocks got an extra boost after Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign. Investors had been wary of Sanders’ proposal of “Medicare For All” and other plans that could have restricted profits.

UnitedHealth rose 6.1% earlier Wednesday after being down in the morning, and Anthem jumped 8.8%.

Another bounce came in the afternoon after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its meeting last month, where it slashed short-term interest rates back to nearly zero. The minutes confirmed expectations that the Fed will do “whatever it takes” to support markets, according to Bob Miller, head of Americans fundamental fixed income at BlackRock.

Treasury yields, which signaled worries about the economic damage coming from the coronavirus outbreak earlier than the stock market, were relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked up to 0.75% from 0.73% late Tuesday.