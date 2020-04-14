California among 10 states banding together to re-open economies

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will announce a detailed plan Tuesday for lifting coronavirus restrictions, a decision he says will be made without “political pressure,” an apparent reference to President Donald Trump declaring himself the ultimate decision-maker for when states can reopen.

Barely a week ago, it seemed very unlikely Newsom would be talking about a plan for reopening the state any time soon. His administration was sticking to a forecast of a potential tidal wave of virus cases in mid-May that could require up to 66,000 additional hospital beds.

But on Monday Newsom reported a continuation of the encouraging data that showed a stabilization in hospitalizations and patients requiring intensive case treatment. In Los Angeles County, the state’s largest and home to about 40% of its deaths and overall cases, officials said Monday the number of new cases was the lowest in weeks.

Newsom didn’t share any details of his plan for reopening and it’s unlikely he will provide a specific date for rollbacks. He cautioned people can expect an “incremental release of the stay-at-home orders” that will use “science to guide our decision-making and not political pressure.”

Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee also announced a partnership “to work together on a shared approach for reopening our economies — one that identifies clear indicators for communities to restart public life and business.”

On Monday, Trump posted a message on Twitter noting that some are saying it’s up to the governors to open up the states, not the president or the federal government. “Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect,” Trump wrote. “It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons.”

Following the tweet, governors of Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island announced they were forming a regional working group to determine when it will be safe to begin reopening their economies, and how they will do so.

Newsom and Trump have been political enemies, clashing about immigration, abortion rights and the environment, but both have praised the other’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has even used some of Newsom’s comments in a campaign ad.

Newsom continued nursing that delicate dynamic by expressing his independence from Trump while stressing their partnership.

“I have all the confidence in the world moving forward that we will maintain that collaborative spirit in terms of the decision-making that we make here within the state of California as it relates to a road map for recovery,” Newsom said.

California has more than 23,500 COVID-19 cases and at least 689 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.