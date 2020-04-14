Debate rages in Congress over next step in small-business relief during coronavirus lockdown

WASHINGTON - One of the most celebrated pieces of the massive $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief package that’s just over 2 weeks old is on life support with no deal in sight to resuscitate it.

According to the latest projections, the Small Business Administration’s $349 billion appropriation for loans to eligible firms, which are forgiven if they use the money to keep workers on their payrolls, will run out of money by Friday.

The White House and Republican leaders want to boost that amount to $600 billion to give more small businesses an opportunity to get relief before the funding dries up.

But Democrats see an opportunity to fix flaws in the Paycheck Protection Program that have become apparent since its April 3 rollout, as well as tack on hundreds of billions of dollars more for state and local governments and hospitals that are still bleeding cash.

Their case has been bolstered by groups like the National Restaurant Association, which wants changes to the SBA program in addition to more funding, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which supports a related small-business loan fund that’s also short of cash.

And on Saturday, the bipartisan leadership of the National Governors Association - including Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, from Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s home state of New York - asked for as much as $500 billion in federal aid for states.

That’s far in excess even of what Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have proposed so far, and doesn’t include additional direct aid to local jurisdictions. But Cuomo and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said in a statement that without the added funds, “states will have to confront the prospect of significant reductions to critically important services all across this country.”

Talks between top Democratic leaders and their favorite GOP negotiating partner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, got off to a seemingly positive start Friday. Schumer said a phone call with Mnuchin had been “constructive” and added that a bipartisan deal was possible “early next week.”

But sources familiar with the discussions say not much progress was made over the weekend, due in part to the Easter holiday.

After it became clear that the small-business lending fund had burned through roughly half its money in one week, with the daily “burn rate” only ramping up, GOP leaders on Saturday appeared to undercut attempts at a compromise. They released a blistering statement calling on Democrats to drop their objections to their two-page bill that would provide the additional money and nothing else.

“All we want to do is put more money into a popular job-saving policy which both parties designed together,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California said in a joint statement. “American workers are in crisis. Nobody except Washington Democrats seems to be unclear on this fact or confused about the urgency.”

Senate Finance Chairman Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, piled on in a television appearance Saturday, telling Fox News’ Neil Cavuto that with the loan program dwindling, Democratic leaders “don’t have a leg to stand on.”

The initial $349 billion in the huge relief bill President Donald Trump signed March 27 was intended to cover payroll, rent, mortgage interest and utility costs for eligible firms that apply before June 30.

Loan amounts can be for up to 250 percent of monthly payroll expenses, and eight weeks’ worth of debt is forgiven if loan recipients use the money for intended purposes and spend at least three-fourths of the money on payroll.