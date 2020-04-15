Big banks prep for downturn, setting aside cash

The economic shutdown the coronavirus has caused has already forced millions of Americans out of work and threatened the future of thousands of small businesses, and the country’s biggest banks are bracing for the fallout.

JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo — which on Tuesday were the first two major banks to report earnings this quarter — set aside billions of dollars each for losses on loans to customers who may soon no longer have the means to repay them.

The chief executive of JPMorgan, Jamie Dimon, said the bank was preparing for “the likelihood of a fairly severe recession.”

JPMorgan, the country’s largest bank, added $8.3 billion to its reserves to prepare for impending defaults — a $6.8 billion increase from the same quarter last year. Wells Fargo set aside $4 billion, which was an increase of $3.1 billion.

“The actual level of losses we incur will be driven by how long this period lasts and the level of support the government provides,” Wells Fargo’s chief executive, Charles W. Scharf, said on a call to discuss the results with Wall Street analysts.

But the banks’ maneuvers to steel themselves for losses reflect their calculations that the $2 trillion economic relief bill, which includes direct payments to low-earning Americans as well as $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses, will not be enough to stave off widespread financial instability for everyday Americans and their employers.

JPMorgan’s reserves, for example, are now close to the levels the bank felt it was necessary to hold in the immediate aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, which brought about the Great Recession.

Dimon said he believed it would be a few months before the country got back to something approaching economic normalcy.

“A rational plan to get back to work is a good thing to do,” he said. “And hopefully it’ll be sooner rather than later, but it won’t be May. We are talking about June, July, August, something like that.”

The banks’ preparations for the hard times ahead hit their profits hard in the last quarter.

JPMorgan’s net income fell to $2.9 billion from $8.5 billion for the last quarter of 2019 and $9.2 billion for the same period a year earlier — with the bank’s new reserves essentially the difference. Wells Fargo reported a steep drop in profit to $653 million from $5.9 billion during the same period in 2019.

JPMorgan expected consumer loans — most of them credit cards — to lose $4.4 billion while commercial loans to businesses in real estate, retail and oil and gas could lose $2.4 billion, according to its estimates. And Wells Fargo said $1 billion of its potential losses could come from loans to consumers and small businesses.

The reserve-building activities spooked investors in both banks. Despite overall increases in the values of the major stock indexes on Tuesday, Wells Fargo shares were down by almost 4% and JPMorgan by 2.7% at the end of trading.

But there were some bright spots, particularly at JPMorgan.

The bank reported that revenue from trading things like foreign currencies, bonds and government debt rose 34% from a year earlier. Stock-trading revenue was 28% higher. Overall, revenue in the bank’s Wall Street markets division reached $7.4 billion, a record.

And there is Dimon’s health. Dimon underwent emergency heart surgery in March, but returned to work on April 2. He said the operation had not changed his outlook for his future; he said he felt good and under no pressure to retire.