Subscribe

Interest in refinancing residential, commercial loans peak as rates drop, mortgage brokers say

SUSAN WOOD
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 17, 2020, 3:01PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

It’s one predictable balancing act in the economy right now.

As interest rates have plummeted in the last month, refinancing inquiries have risen drastically for North Bay mortgage brokers. Much of the interest is from homeowners, and in some cases from businesses seeking to reorganize commercial loan debt.

“It’s been a little crazy to say the least. There’s definitely been a refinancing boom,” said Grace Busby, who works out of the Prominent Lending office in Windsor in Sonoma County.

Busby said her phone, text messaging and email accounts have lit up in recent days, as she tries to fill in an eager frugal public to on “what’s going on in the market.”

Rates for jumbo loans — those set at higher levels that depend on the lender — have run from 3.25 percent to 4.25 percent. In Napa and Marin counties, those loans top at least $765,000, while Sonoma’s has set a threshold of $706,000.

At its peak plummet, Charlie Christensen at Equitable Mortgage Group in Larkspur noticed the rates fell to 2.75 percent on a 30-year fixed loan on March 9. That’s when most of his clients called on him.

Still, the demand remains higher than usual. He’s juggling 60 applications now, and the rate hovers around 3.25. A year ago this month, it was 4.12 percent.

“How long will it last? That’s the $50 million question,” Christensen said.

In addition to dropping rates, Busby has noticed the lenders require a longer timeline to lock in the rates from the usual 15, 21 and 30 days to 45.

“It makes it more difficult,” she said. “But lenders are worried about forebearances. We’ve got everything going on with COVID-19.”

There are many components that go into getting the housing market funded.

The U.S. economy is facing a liquidity crisis in the lending industry, which is prompted by the lenders dealing with forebearance, margin calls and service runoff issues.

A forebearance is a hold or reduction of mortgage payments granted to a borrower by a lender or servicing company.

The first, the coronavirus has caused a virtual shutdown of the U.S. economy, prompting historic job losses that could dwarf the Great Depression.

Forced to punt, a wave of unemployed homeowners are electing to take a forebearance on their loans. Despite these homeowners needing to pay their loan debt at some point, the delay places undo pressure on lenders and their middle men — the servicers — who are still required to make those payments.

Sure, when interest rates fall dramatically, there’s a natural tendency for many to rapidly want to grab better rates to simply pay less or even use a windfall to pay off other debt or finance home improvements with a cache of funds.

The latter is a trend large financial institutions such as Union Bank with multiple North Bay locations continue to see. The attraction to seize the opportunity appears too much to ignore.

“We continue to see strong demand for refinancing. With strong price appreciation in recent years, many homeowners in these markets are looking for cash-out refinances, particularly for home improvements as well as rate and term refinances to lower their monthly payments,” said Paul Appleton, the bank’s chief of its Consumer Lending division.

Nevertheless, taking too many loans off the books sooner than the break-even period too fast causes servicing runoffs that equate to losses in mortgage lenders’ portfolios.

The Federal Reserve’s desire to bring interest rates down to stimulate the economy sounds like a noble cause. But even with rate cuts having little effect on mortgages, the action coupled with a massive bond buying can indirectly but consequently lead to havoc with the market juggling pre-payments and lenders struggling to hedge their risks.

Mortgage backed securities are bought up by the Fed in an enormous number, increasing their prices swiftly. The timing creates another potential in losses for lenders when brokers make margin calls that bring accounts to a minimum value.

So albeit good intentioned, the Fed’s goal to spur lending may lead to the opposite effect. At some point, something has to give when these artificial rates are set.

“Lenders are running out of money,” Christensen summarized. It’s no wonder they’re doing what they can to stave off losses.

Still, tell that to the unemployed “living from paycheck to paycheck” looking to save money anywhere, Christensen explained. As a broker who has logged 30 years in the industry, he gets it.

Where will we end up?

With industry risks looming the likes of what the public may never see, lenders are tightening their policies.

Beyond a prolonged waiting period to lock rates, lenders have gotten choosier. Some are requiring as a minimum 20 percent down and a credit score of at least 700, as broker Scott Sheldon of New American Funding in Santa Rosa pointed out.

“They only want the cream of the crop borrowers. That’s why we’re seeing rate disparities. Some lenders are completely petrified of COVID-19,” Sheldon said.

In some circumstances, Napa mortgage broker Mike Mitchell has experienced lenders tying up borrowers to the point where the loans are ready for prepared documents before rates may be locked up. It’s but one strategy these investors have in recovering potential losses from market trends.

“It’s such a fluid situation. Rates aren’t as low as they should be, and I could be a whole lot busier,” Mitchell said, predicting a better outcome for borrowers down the road.

San Rafael broker Larry Martinez agrees.

“Rates have been at an all-time, record low, but they’re even projected to go lower. A lot of things are going on in the mortgage industry,” he said.

Even giant companies like Costco are getting in on the act. The Costco Finance division is touting its mortgage program for executive members in a full-page advertisement claiming to save borrowers an average of more than $7,000 over the life of their loans.

When is it time to reorganize debt?

North Bay companies have also inquired about refinancing debt, according to a few brokers handling commercial loans.

These rates vary greatly from mortgage interest rates and haven’t experienced the same downward spiral like their home counterparts.

Commercial loans are quite the different animal from purchase agreements for homes.

“We’re on a case by case with each client,” said Stacey Powers, vice president and commercial relationship manager at American River Bank in Santa Rosa.

Powers advises her clients to refinance debt for reasons other than the rate itself. She recommends they look at their long-term plans and make sure that re-establishing what they’ve borrowed fits in to their goals.

“They won’t want to increase the debt beyond the plan or their lifetime,” she said.

In some circumstances, reorganizing that debt may make sense if the goal is to refinance expensive heavy equipment to have some breathing room. Agricultural-related businesses may serve as a good example of this scenario.

She suggests her business clients meet with their certified public accountants before they ask her to conduct these types of transactions.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine