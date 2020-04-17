Interest in refinancing residential, commercial loans peak as rates drop, mortgage brokers say

It’s one predictable balancing act in the economy right now.

As interest rates have plummeted in the last month, refinancing inquiries have risen drastically for North Bay mortgage brokers. Much of the interest is from homeowners, and in some cases from businesses seeking to reorganize commercial loan debt.

“It’s been a little crazy to say the least. There’s definitely been a refinancing boom,” said Grace Busby, who works out of the Prominent Lending office in Windsor in Sonoma County.

Busby said her phone, text messaging and email accounts have lit up in recent days, as she tries to fill in an eager frugal public to on “what’s going on in the market.”

Rates for jumbo loans — those set at higher levels that depend on the lender — have run from 3.25 percent to 4.25 percent. In Napa and Marin counties, those loans top at least $765,000, while Sonoma’s has set a threshold of $706,000.

At its peak plummet, Charlie Christensen at Equitable Mortgage Group in Larkspur noticed the rates fell to 2.75 percent on a 30-year fixed loan on March 9. That’s when most of his clients called on him.

Still, the demand remains higher than usual. He’s juggling 60 applications now, and the rate hovers around 3.25. A year ago this month, it was 4.12 percent.

“How long will it last? That’s the $50 million question,” Christensen said.

In addition to dropping rates, Busby has noticed the lenders require a longer timeline to lock in the rates from the usual 15, 21 and 30 days to 45.

“It makes it more difficult,” she said. “But lenders are worried about forebearances. We’ve got everything going on with COVID-19.”

There are many components that go into getting the housing market funded.

The U.S. economy is facing a liquidity crisis in the lending industry, which is prompted by the lenders dealing with forebearance, margin calls and service runoff issues.

A forebearance is a hold or reduction of mortgage payments granted to a borrower by a lender or servicing company.

The first, the coronavirus has caused a virtual shutdown of the U.S. economy, prompting historic job losses that could dwarf the Great Depression.

Forced to punt, a wave of unemployed homeowners are electing to take a forebearance on their loans. Despite these homeowners needing to pay their loan debt at some point, the delay places undo pressure on lenders and their middle men — the servicers — who are still required to make those payments.

Sure, when interest rates fall dramatically, there’s a natural tendency for many to rapidly want to grab better rates to simply pay less or even use a windfall to pay off other debt or finance home improvements with a cache of funds.

The latter is a trend large financial institutions such as Union Bank with multiple North Bay locations continue to see. The attraction to seize the opportunity appears too much to ignore.

“We continue to see strong demand for refinancing. With strong price appreciation in recent years, many homeowners in these markets are looking for cash-out refinances, particularly for home improvements as well as rate and term refinances to lower their monthly payments,” said Paul Appleton, the bank’s chief of its Consumer Lending division.

Nevertheless, taking too many loans off the books sooner than the break-even period too fast causes servicing runoffs that equate to losses in mortgage lenders’ portfolios.