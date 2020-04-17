North Bay lenders give out tens of millions in loans to local small businesses hurt by the coronavirus lockdown

Thousands of small businesses applied for federal loans and grants over the past two weeks draining initial multibillion-dollar funding pools in record time, overwhelming internal bank processing systems leaving many anxious borrowers high and dry, causing the SBA to stop accepting applications.

With the Small Business Administration’s announcement Wednesday that the $350 billion budget for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was virtually exhausted, along with funds from its predecessor, the Economic Impact and Disaster Loan Program (EIDL), several area banks said they have processed thousands of applications by small businesses.

The next day, the SBA reported that more than 1.64 million loan applications valued at over $339 billion had been approved.

Beneficial State Bank, which has a Santa Rosa branch, had some 2,000 loan inquiries and has 250 active applications in process representing $85 million in loans, 114 for $48 million accepted by the SBA, with funding beginning the week of April 6. Beneficial deployed about 10% of its workforce to develop the system and to help clients with their applications – and expected to increase that number.

Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank received more than 1,500 applications for the payroll loans and started funding over a week ago. A spokesperson said it as well as other banks had to write their own terms for the promissory notes, because the SBA had not yet provided terms as of April 10. All of the bank’s loans are processed manually in-house. At the start, SBA’s E-Tran system for forwarding applications to this federal agency from banks was not installed, making the approval process even slower.

Also based in Santa Rosa, Redwood Credit Union said it received more than 1,000 applications from its members and received E-Tran approvals on 828 loans, with 162 funded by April 15. RCU said it had received its first direct deposit file for personal economic impact payments, with approximately $73 million in funds. These deposits were posted over to more than 50,000 member accounts – a day earlier than the requested file date.

On April 14, U.S. Bank’s Pacific Northwest Region reported that it received more than 75,000 applications requesting approximately $9.6 billion funding and went on to secure funding for 17,000 customers — with applications from thousands more actively moving through the mandated 10-day review process toward submission to the SBA.

The IRS reported processing almost 80 million payments in less than three weeks, about 50% of the 150 million payments expected to be issued under the economic-impact loan program. Some $17 billion was put aside for those loans, while more than $380 billion in application requests were received. Demand has been so high that individual borrowers were limited to about $15,000 each, when earlier reports said singular loan requests could go as high as $2 million.

All of this is happening as debate continues in Washington, D.C., over a supplemental stimulus bill totaling $249 billion or more with no date certain as to when these new funds will be approved and distributed. Democrats in Congress are seeking another new $500 billion relief package, with half of this sum earmarked for hospitals, first responders and food assistance programs.

Banks were hampered by a massive influx of inquiries and applications without complete guidance from the SBA on how to qualify and process them.

Meanwhile, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, many of the nation’s small businesses representing 47% of the workforce are saying they have less than two months or less of financial resources left before having to close their doors permanently. At the same time, some 22 million Americans have now filed unemployment insurance claims, a number not seen since the Great Depression.

As for the relief for individuals, while some Americans have received $1,200 (as a head of household) or $2,400 (for a couple) in the form of personal stimulus checks by direct deposit, others are still waiting as a result of numerous system glitches. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said 80 million people should have seen a direct deposit by April 15.

Those filing taxes using H&R Block, Turbo Tax and Jackson Hewitt services did not get their payments for lack of direct deposit information affecting some 21 million tax filers, according to the Washington Post. Seniors on Social Security should automatically see payments before the end of the month, if they haven’t already, but checks sent by mail may take a little longer to arrive.