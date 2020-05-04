The other impact of coronavirus to existing new money requests has been the new requirement to have small business owners estimate and quantify the short-term and projected effects of COVID-19, which can be challenging.

This is no longer just a lender requirement, it is now also an SBA requirement to have an Adverse Change Certification on new money. For building purchases that were in escrow, we aren’t seeing any cancellations due to this new requirement - particularly on the industrial side - but new activity has not surprisingly slowed significantly.

What are the most common five questions being asked of you by those who hold SBA loans?

1. Is the SBA offering to pay for the existing loan for the next 6 months?

Yes for the 7(a) and yes for the 504 2nd. U.S. Bank will work with customers on a deferment for the 504 1st on a case-by-case basis.

2. Can I get a PPP loan if I have an existing SBA or am applying for a new money SBA loan (like a building purchase, construction, business acquisition, etc.)?

Yes

3. Can I take get PPP approval but not roll out the money until later?

The latest as of April 7 is that the borrower must use the PPP money within 10 days of SBA authorization.

4. Can I get a new money loan say for a building purchase if I have been affected by this?

Most lenders and the SBA will really want to see a road map or signs of the business cash flow stabilizing. The next month or so will help with data points.

5. Can I modify my loan later? (i.e. rate)?

This is generally case-by-case, but U.S. Bank is somewhat unique in being a SBA portfolio lender (versus selling on the secondary market) so in theory we can modify the rate.

Tell us in what ways the SBA program of aiding those who have received SBA loans has been modified to aid them.

The purpose of the PPP is to help small businesses, especially employees, as fast as possible. Everything was streamlined, but with initial $349 billion in funding, this is roughly 10 times the magnitude of the normal SBA annual loan originations.

PPP in theory can be forgiven on the payroll side after the eight weeks, if followed correctly. The rate is then just 1% for the two years on that part of the loan that is not forgiven, if applicable.

There is no personal guaranty. There is no SBA guaranty fee. SBA also reduced the level of financials normally needed to primarily just payroll documentation (versus three years of tax returns, etc.) in the past 12 months, etc. The SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) also has very favorable terms, but requires a personal guaranty and possible collateral.

What small businesses don’t know about SBA loan programs, but should?

SBA loans are here to help a small business with cash flow and long-term stability, in addition to boosting employment at a most fundamental level. Because they have a guaranty from the SBA, the borrower can generally receive better terms such as less money down (as little as 10%) and a longer term which means lower monthly payments (longer terms for real estate and non-real estate) than a conventional loan. With an SBA guaranteed loan a lender may also consider lending on potentially riskier requests (i.e. new businesses, etc.).

In the short term, the SBA will really need to see (outside of PPP) how the business is addressing COVID-19. Specific to U.S. Bank, we are a portfolio lender, so because we hold the loans we can offer a more flexibility and terms in general. In theory, we can also modify the loan without refinancing after closing.