Summit State Bank announces Q1 earnings of $2.4M, loan growth of almost 18%

Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) announced Monday its first-quarter earnings jumped 69.5% from a year before.

Net income for the quarter ended in March was $2.42 million, compared with $1.42 million in the first quarter of 2019.

With that, the board of directors for the Santa Rosa-based bank declared a 12 cent-per-share dividend on April 27. Shareholders will be paid on May 15.

In announcing its earnings, the Santa Rosa-based bank characterized the increase as the result of its strategic plan set into place before former President Jim Brush announced his retirement at the end of January. The bank is now headed up by Brian Reed.

“Summit spent the past three years implementing a strategic plan to restructure and grow the bank’s balance sheet and earnings,” Reed said in a statement. “We saw the bank’s performance successfully shift in this direction in the second half of 2019 and continue growing into the first quarter of 2020.”

For the coming quarters, Reed noted in the bank’s press release that Summit State would need to also adapt and adjust to society’s turbulent economic climate in the future with the coronavirus outbreak in full swing.

“With the recent impact to the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank is aware that making changes to our operations and how we support our customers is imperative,” he said.

Year-to-year deposits also increased over 12 months, from $555.3 million to $574.0 million, or up 3.4%. And net loans rose nearly 18% to $601.4 million.