Bottleneck continues as businesses seek government relief loans

Banks trying to submit applications for thousands of small businesses seeking coronavirus relief loans have hit a bottleneck for a second day at the Small Business Administration.

Banking industry groups said Tuesday the SBA’s loan processing system is still unable to handle the volume of loan applications from business owners trying to get aid under the Paychceck Protection Program, part of the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus aid package. The SBA has said the slowdown is due to its attempts to limit the amount of loans any bank can submit at one time. But some banks say they’re not able to get any applications into the system.

“Today is just another slow, frustrating slog for getting PPP loans through,” said Paul Merski, a vice president at the Independent Community Bankers of America.

“It is overloaded and continues to crash, creating barriers for getting through the applications we have in hand as quickly as we anticipated. It’s unfortunate as we have deployed additional staff to expedite the process,” said Brett Martinez, chief executive officer for Redwood Credit Union of Santa Rosa told the Press Democrat.

Businesses are seeking loans from a $310 billion second round of funding aimed at helping them retain workers or rehire those who they laid off in response to the virus outbreak. Restaurants, retailers, gyms and other businesses were forced to shut down to try to contain the virus’s spread, and other companies have seen a steep drop in revenue as customers stayed home or cut back their spending.

The SBA did not immediately respond for a request for comment Tuesday. But in a memo the agency sent to banks at midday Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press, the SBA said it would stop banks from using a system that automatically submits applications into the agency’s ETran system. Without that system, “the loan processing system will be more reliable, accessible and equitable for all businessses,” the memo said.

But at some banks, the change means having to manually submit the applications, a much slower process, said Nick Simpson, a spokesman for the Consumer Bankers Association. Others are able to submit applications in batches of more than 5,000, but it wasn’t known how or when the SBA would process them, he said.

The $349 billion first round of funding was exhausted in less than two weeks after the SBA approved 1.7 million in loans. That initial round was also slowed by computer issues at the SBA. In this round, banks have reported that they were being allowed to submit only 350 applications an hour, if that many. Meanwhile, they have thousands on hand.

“Banks continued to try and submit applications around the clock but were often told they had reached their hourly limits after just minutes,” Simpson said.

On Monday, SBA head Jovita Carranza tweeted that the agency had approved 100,000 loans.

An array of local small businesses rushed to apply for loans, including many in the agriculture and hospitality industries. For example, Crimson Wine Group of Napa, owner of Pine Ridge Vineyards in Napa and Seghesio Family Vineyards in Healdsburg, received $3.8 million through American AgCredit, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Silicon Valley Bank had about 200 winery clients who applied for loans this time, said Rob McMillan, executive vice president of the bank’s wine division. During the first round, about half the bank’s applicants secured loans with the average ranging from $160,000 to $200,000, he said.

Exchange Bank of Santa Rosa had hundreds of applications it was attempting to process through the SBA lending portal Monday. Michael Sullivan, an executive vice president, said things were going slowly. During the first round of lending, Exchange secured an average of about $200,000 for businesses that applied.

Sullivan said Exchange had a crew on standby to work late processing loan applications Monday night, when East Coast lenders would be done for the day.

--The Press Democrat contributed to this story