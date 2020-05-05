Small businesses that remain afloat grapple with whether to accept coronavirus relief funds

Track cases in the North Bay, across California, the United States and around the world here .

As the Small Business Administration lending program doled out hundreds of billions of dollars in recent weeks, public companies, deep-pocketed chains and prep schools have come under pressure to return taxpayer dollars so that needier small companies can receive assistance.

But another group of businesses has received much less attention: small firms that are doing well, but pursued money anyway.

“Business for some of you is better now than what it was before the virus,” Spencer Patton, a small business owner in Nashville, said in an instructional video last month for FedEx Ground contractors, part of a YouTube series Patton publishes online. “Some of us have that. I have operations myself that are doing Christmas-like volume even though the virus has killed so many other businesses, and some people kind of have a moral qualm, saying ‘Should I kind of take the stimulus money?’ ”

Patton is a FedEx Ground contractor himself, employing about 225 people in 10 states. He argued in his tutorials that the fund can be used for the risks they take as business owners. Workers at companies deemed “essential” by the government often risk infection to deliver packages, stock shelves or clean offices or complete construction projects.

“Don’t feel like this is a handout or something that you should feel ashamed about taking if your business hasn’t been negatively impacted by it,” said Patton (who does not speak for FedEx Ground).

There is no public data on how many well-off companies received loans from the fund, called the Paycheck Protection Program. Only public companies have been required to release whether they received a loan.

But shipping businesses, cleaning companies, defense contractors and law firms have pursued loans even though they’re doing well, according to business owners, bankers and consultants who have worked on applications.

With limited guidance from the government, decisions about whether companies have been sufficiently harmed or not have have largely fallen to the applicants themselves and their banks.

“My thought is that we should have from day one had some kind of means testing,” said said Eric Hovde, chief executive and chairman of Sunwest Bank, of Irvine, Calif. Hovde said as he processes loans from the program, he is wary of sending money to companies that don’t appear to be at-risk of cutting jobs.

“You should have had to somehow quantify that you were severely or somehow financially impacted,” he said.

According to the rules set by the $2.2 trillion economic stimulus legislation, the Cares Act, applicants for small business funds “shall make a good faith certification that the uncertainty of current economic conditions makes necessary the loan request to support the ongoing operations of the eligible recipient.”

After Congress passed a new round of funds, the administration issued new guidance, saying it would review all loans in excess of $2 million, and review other loans as appropriate. The SBA says applicants should take into account “their current business activity and their ability to access other sources of liquidity.”

The SBA is “relying on the good faith of the small business owners,” said Steve Bulger, acting regional administrator for the Mid-Atlantic. He said he had not heard of many industries that had not been negatively affected in some way by the pandemic. “But certainly some companies have been impacted a lot more than others in the small-business world,” he said. “It’s good that some small-business owners, if they originally signed up thinking they might need the help and then didn’t end up needing it, I commend them for either turning the money down or sending it back and making it available to other businesses.”