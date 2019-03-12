Longtime Bank of America market president for the North Bay Massey Bambara voluntarily stepped down from the role after almost two decades and was replaced starting last week by Jason Foster, who will also stay on in his role as private client adviser at Bank of America Private Bank.

Bambara will continue in his role as food, agriculture, and wine executive for Bank of America and Central Valley commercial credit executive.

Foster said Bambara stepped down after 19 years in the role and that he saw his new task as ensuring the bank “continues to delivers for clients, employees and the community,” in the North Bay.

Foster, who started his 22-year career with the bank as a teller, said his new role will allow him to focus on connecting the banking and investment resources across the company’s lines of business and also to focus on philanthropic pursuits, addressing issues around housing hunger and jobs

A Marin native and Santa Rosa resident, Foster said he intends to focus on retaining and hiring new talent across the bank’s North Bay operations, noting over 50 vacancies.

Foster said he has worked closely with Bambara for years and said he looked forward to following in his footsteps by “representing the brand with consistency and optimism.”

While Bambara will focus full time on the food, agriculture, and wine sector for the bank, Foster said that business area was not slated to undergo any significant changes and that Bambara’s focus on it did not represent in a shift in priorities.

Said Brian Moynihan, CEO of the bank in a statement: “Massey has helped us deliver responsible growth by serving our clients and ensuring we are a great partner in the North Bay. Jason and the team will build on that great work.”